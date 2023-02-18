Even though Bigg Boss 16 has come to an end, the contestants are still creating a buzz on social media. Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam, who was shown to be the formidable enemy inside the BB house, seem to have mended their misunderstandings and are now close friends. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Shiv and Archana were seen showing off their stunning moves as they do a romantic dance. The duo is then seen hugging each other and indulging in fun banter. He is even heard telling paparazzi that if Archana wasn’t in the Bigg Boss house, there would be absolutely no fun.

Advertisement

The Bigg Boss 16 contestants were even seen twinning as Archana donned a black jumpsuit that consisted of a halter neck and a cut-out feature in the front. Shiv, on the other hand, sported a black shirt and cream-coloured ripped pants. The caption also read, “Shiv Thakare’s dance with Archana Gautam”.

Fans cannot stop gushing about how cute the video is as they have been flooding the comment section with praise and lots of emojis. One of the users wrote, “It's great that they are being cordial now”. Another user wrote, “Archana and shiv lots of love and success to both of you”. One more user praising Shiv wrote, “Mann he is so down to earth! Pure soul #ShivThakare”

Previously, Archana Gautam took social media users by surprise as she shared a video of her and Shiv Thakare dancing at Farah Khan's party. In the clip, the Bigg Boss 16 rivals were seen dancing closely like buddies on the song Jawani Janeman. She captioned the video, “Enjoyed dancing with Farah Khan & Shiv Thakare". The way they're dancing together has social media gushing about them. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Archana and Shiv were seen locking horns for some or other reason in the Bigg Boss house. During the show, Archana frequently went overboard and physically hurt Shiv. She was even removed from the show due to her outlandish behaviour, but she later apologised and was reinstated.

Advertisement

The show's season finale aired on February 12. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were the top three contestants. However immediately after Choudhary was eliminated, MC Stan was announced as the show's winner, defeating Shiv Thakare. Aside from a gleaming trophy in the shape of a golden unicorn and a swanky Grand i10 Nios, MC Stan also received a cash prize of Rs 31,80,000.

Read all the Latest Movies News here