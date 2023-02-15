Home » News » Bigg Boss » Sidharth Shukla Trends Big On Twitter As Fans Celebrate 3 Yrs of His Bigg Boss 13 'Historic Win'

Sidharth Shukla Trends Big On Twitter As Fans Celebrate 3 Yrs of His Bigg Boss 13 'Historic Win'

Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 whereas Asim Riaz was the first runner-up of the show.

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 15:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Sidharth Shukla passed away in September 2021. (Photo: Twitter)
It’s been three years since Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 16 and therefore on Wednesday, February 15, the late actor’s fans are celebrating ‘3 years of historic win’. Social media is flooded with fans sharing pictures or videos of Bigg Boss 13 finale and penning down emotional notes, remembering the late actor.

While some mentioned how Sidharth Shukla played with ‘utmost honesty and dignity’ in Bigg Boss 13, others called him a ‘real badshah’. “Thinking abt these days …it’s overwhelming to be here and celebrate him without him! But Sid Bhai we will make you proud one day..Your Sidhearts will always be here to celebrate you!3Y OF HISTORIC WINNER SID," one of the fans wrote. Another Tweet read, “In Biggboss history no one can take #SidharthShukla place."

Here’s how fans are remembering Sidharth Shukla:

When Sidharth Shukla participated in Bigg Boss 16, he became everyone’s favourite. His chemistry in the show with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill was widely loved by all. The two were also rumoured to be dating each other after the show. However, Sidharth Shukla passed away in the wee hours of September 2 in Mumbai.

Later, in Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan also paid tribute to the late actor on his birth anniversary and said, “You left us too soon buddy. Missing you, and wishing you on this very special day."

first published: February 15, 2023, 15:49 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 15:51 IST
