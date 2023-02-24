Sreejita De, Fiance Michael Blohm, Priyanka Chahar, More Arrive in Style At Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss Bash

Shekhar Suman hosted a Bigg Boss bash at his residence in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala last night. Former Bigg Boss contestant Sreejita De along with her fiance Michael Blohm Pape was spotted arriving at the party. Sreejita and Michael dished out some major couple goals as they reached hand in hand. While Sreejita looked her best in all black, Michael complemented her perfectly by incorporating the matching hues in his casual wear. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as they arrived at the destination. The two even paused and posed for the shutterbugs.

Sreejita was not the only one to mark her presence, Shekhar Suman’s party was also graced by other Bigg Boss contestants. The second runner-up of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looked graceful as she arrived in a little black dress with a shimmery detailed neckline. Keeping her tresses straight, the actress was seen flashing her million-dollar smiles at the cameras. As she arrived, Priyanka was seen greeting all the paps stationed there with a “Hello”.

Mandali also marked their presence through Shiv Thakare. Bigg Boss 16 runner-up looked dapper in his casual attire. Sporting an olive green checkered shirt, Shiv paired it all with white pants and black boots. While getting his pictures clicked, he was also seen posing with one of his little fans, whom he later picked up in his arms.

Raising the temperature and amping up the heat, Soundarya Sharma brought the much-needed sparkle at the Bigg Boss bash. Looking nothing less than a diva, Soundarya graced the party in a silver sparkly midi dress, featuring a plunging V neckline. Flaunting Soundarya’s envious abs, the dress featured cutout detailing at the midriff. The Thank God actress kept her long tresses loose.

Needless to say, all eyes were looking for Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan, who didn’t grace the event. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sreejit a few days back revealed that very soon she will be making an announcement about her upcoming projects. Sreejita tweeted, “Thank you all for the lovely messages regarding my wedding announcement. Means a lot. Just to clarify one question I received many times: No, I am not leaving India after our wedding and am very excited to share news about my upcoming projects after Bigg Boss 16 very soon!”

Priyanka on the other hand will be soon once again seen sharing the screen space with her close friend and Bigg Boss co-contestant Ankit Gupta. If reports are to be believed then Shiv is all set to mark his TV debut with a Colours show.

