Sreejita De To Re-Enter Bigg Boss 16 House As Wild Card Contestant? Fans Say 'Tina Won't Be Eliminated Now'

For a long time now, several reports related to wild card entry in Bigg Boss 16 house have been making headlines. However, looks like we finally have a confirmed name. Several media reports suggest that Sreejita De, who was the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, is now likely to re-enter the show. Reportedly, the Uttaran actress will make a smashing comeback as a wild card contestant on Wednesday night.

With Sreejita De’s re-entry, it will be interesting to see how equations inside the Bigg Boss 16 house will change. However, with the reports of Sreejita’s comeback making headlines, fans are also speculating if this would also mean that Tina Datta will not be eliminated this week. “Looks like Tina got another content apart from Shalin now," one of the social media users tweeted. Another fan wrote, “So happy. Tina is definitely not going now this week. It’ll be Stan or Dumbul. They won’t evict Nimmo so early".

Advertisement

Tina Datta and Sreejita De worked together in the popular show Uttaran (2008). However, they were always at loggerheads inside the Bigg Boss house. After her eviction, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Sreejita clearly specified that she and Tina are not friends. She went on to say that she never really liked Tina’s vibes.

“Honestly, I was very upfront right from day one. When Salman sir introduced us on stage also, I clearly said that we are not friends. Tina tried talking to me thrice. She told me that we should play together and added that we aren’t enemies. I told her clearly that she isn’t my friend. Several co-contestants including Manya and Priyanka among others asked me about our (her and Tina’s) bond, I told them also that we know each other for 10 years but we were never friends because I don’t like her energy and vibes. Even she does not like my vibes," Sreejita told us.

Read all the Latest Movies News here