Priyanka Choudhary Cries Inconsolably Amid Ankit Gupta’s Eviction Reports, Fans Say 'Stay Strong Priyanka’

Udaariyaan stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are one of loved stars in season 16 of Bigg Boss. They have a dedicated fandom who keep on supporting the two. Recently, a report suggested that Ankit Gupta has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, after a round of votes by housemates who zeroed in on Ankit stating he has the least contribution to the BB house. While Ankit’s elimination is not shown in the show yet, a new clip from the show is going viral on social media. It shows Priyanka Chahar Choudhary crying inconsolably and hugging Ankit. It seems that the clip is of Priyanka’s reaction after Ankit’s elimination announcement.

Colors TV posted the clip of Priyanka bursting out in tears and hugging Ankit. We also see Ankit trying to console her by telling her to stay quiet. The clip has left their fans heartbroken.

The caption to the video reads, “Ankit de rahe hai apni dost ko sahaara. Aakhir kyun hai Priyanka shattered?."

Check out the clip here:

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of PriAnkit fans took to social media to trend Stay Strong Priyanka and Ankit Gupta.

One of the fans wrote, “Stay strong my gurl ❤️," another tweeted, “Trust me m not a follower of udariyan show But i fall for them just only beacuse of their bond n contribution BRING BACK ANKIT IN BB16." Another fan commented, “Stay strong Priyanka."

According to The Khabri, host Salman Khan gave all the housemates an option to press the buzzer and nominate contestants for elimination for having the least contribution on the show. During the process, Ankit received the most votes from the housemate and eventually, he has been evicted.

Soon after the announcement, fans of Ankit expressed their disappointment over the current development. They slammed the makers for allegedly planning Ankit’s elimination by letting the housemates decide the eviction instead of audience votes. Many people even said that if there’s no Ankit, they won’t watch Bigg Boss 16.

