‘Welcome Home Sumbul’ has been trending on Twitter amid reports that the former Imlie actress has been eliminated from Salman Khan’s show days ahead of its finale. While MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are nominated this week, it is being claimed that Sumbul will walk out of the show during Weekend Ka Vaar.

On Friday, Colors TV dropped a promo of the upcoming episode in which Karan Johar can be seen replacing Salman Khan as the host. In the promo clip, Shiv Thakare can be seen crying and walking out of the living room alone. While this may suggest Shiv will walk out of the reality show during the Weekend Ka Vaar, several media reports claim that it is not the case. Reportedly, it is Sumbul Touqeer Khan who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 this week.

As a result, ‘Welcome Home Sumbul’ has been trending on Twitter with fans penning down heartwarming notes for the former Imlie actress and appreciating her journey. “So proud of you @TouqeerSumbul. U were judged a lot in bb16 house but still U stood strong. You are going to be blessed with immense work now. Loved your bond with Shiv. I will miss watching #ShivSum moments," one of the fans wrote. “You played well @TouqeerSumbul. Unfiltered, raw and honest. You have some similarities with #ShivThakare that’s why I get attached to you," another Tweet read.

Meanwhile, if Sumbul walks out of the reality show, contestants who will be left for Bigg Boss 16 finale are - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan.

