Well-known television actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who gained popularity for her portraying the lead actress in the renowned Star Plus series Imlie, has amassed a sizable fan base because of her superb talent and acting skills. The star now often makes headlines due to her stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16. Recently, there were rumours about co-contestant Tina Dutta for signing up an upcoming south flick, likewise, a piece of good news coming in for the fans of Sumbul Touqeer. It is reported that the Chandragupt Morya star has been contacted by some popular TV channels for their upcoming shows, including the eagerly awaited new season of Ekta Kapoor's series Naagin.

During an interview with ETimes, Sumbul Touqeer’s father Touqeer Hasan Khan responded to the rumours about her daughter's next ventures. He also informed that his daughter has been receiving numerous offers for upcoming fictional shows on a few popular TV channels. Reacting to the speculation, he said, “Sumbul has received many offers for fiction shows. But only she can decide what she wants to do when she steps out of the Bigg Boss house. Right now, she is in the house and I am sure that she will reach the finale and hopefully win the trophy. After she comes back, she can decide what she wants to do."

He further added that “all these talks about contestants being roped in for fiction shows after Bigg Boss are just rumours. This is just done to promote contestants and create hype around them. At the end of the day, it is about their game. Sumbul has earned positive reviews from the audience and I am only focussed currently on her game in the show."

Meanwhile, the ongoing sixth season of the Naagin franchise, which is one of the most popular shows on Indian television right now, is conceptualized and produced by Ekta Kapoor and will shortly conclude. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was chosen to play the lead role in the production. Adaa Khan and Anita Hassanandani will also appear in the final few episodes of the show. The series' previous seasons featured the two actresses as Naagin. Tejasswi played a dual role in the current season, and both of her characters, Pratha and Prarthana, struck a chord with viewers.

Sumbul Touqeer is currently one of the top nine contenders in the season, alongside Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. The Salman Khan-hosted reality shows Bigg Boss 16 premiered on ColorsTV and Voot on October 1, 2022, and the grand finale is expected to take place in February, following an extension.

