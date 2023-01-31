Ever since Tina Datta walked out of Bigg Boss 16 house, she has given several statements against Shalin Bhanot. While the two actors had a complicated relationship when Tina was in Bigg Boss 16, the Uttaran actress has now been attacking Bhanot. In a recent interview, Tina called Shalin ‘an extremely manipulative, aggressive person’. She also claimed that Shalin once tried to hit her in front of the cameras. Talking about the same, Tina mentioned that it was one of the major reasons that she distanced herself from Bhanot.

“Shalin was always behind me and he would try to woo me on the show, later we became good friends. But while getting to know him in the house I got to know who the real Shalin Bhanot is. He is an extremely manipulative, aggressive person. We all have known about his aggression issue before the show, it is not a hidden fact and we all know how aggressive he is," Tina told E-times.

Advertisement

“He (Shalin) once charged towards me to hit me in front of all the cameras. Throwing things, breaking them in aggression, he has done all that. When I got to know about this side of Shalin, I started to maintain a distance myself. I realised that I can’t be with him. I took my stand and things went against me," the actress added.

Earlier in another interview, Tina shared that she does not want to meet Shalin Bhanot ‘ever again’ and added that “there is no equation, there is no bond" between the two. “I don’t think I would want to meet Shalin Bhanot ever in my life after everything that I have gone through," Tina told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, with Tina Datta’s eviction contestants who are left in Bigg Boss 16 house are Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahr Choudhary, Soumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare.

Read all the Latest Movies News here