Tina Datta Preps Birthday Surprise For Sumbul Touqeer And Shalin Bhanot; Fans Laud Her 'Sweet Gesture'

Tina Datta is undoubtedly one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss16 house. The television actress is someone who has come across as a very helpful, graceful and people person in Bigg Boss 16. She has time and again proved her loyalty as a friend, and stood by her people. Recently, after the ration distribution task, Tina underwent a huge verbal spat with her friend and co-contestant Sumbul Toqueer Khan, when Sumbul ditched her during a task, but looking at the friend in her, Tina can now be seen planning for Sumbul and Shalin’s birthday surprise with Abdu.

Tina’s fans took to Twitter to laud the actress’ kind gesture for her friends in the house and shared pictures of the decorations she did for Sumbul and Shalin. See posts:

Tina’s fans also shared that she didn’t only plan decorations but gifted Sumbul a lucky bracelet.

Since there is no contact with the outside world, celebrating birthdays is a bare minimum. So, Tina was seen looking into her own unused stuff to see what best she could give Sumbul. She even asked for recommendations from Abdu and they both agreed how gifting outside is so easy.

In rating Abdu’s captaincy task, Tina was standing strong with him and gave befitting replies to Archana. Tina also performed the task fiercely and proved her bold personality.

Meanwhile, besides Tina Datta, other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house include Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

