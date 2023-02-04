When Tina Datta was inside Bigg Boss 16 house, her equation, chemistry and love relationship with Shalin Bhanot made headlines. However, ever since the actress walked out from the reality show, she has repeatedly specified that she does not want to be linked with Bhanot. In a recent interview, Tina admitted that she regrets ‘getting connected and linked’ to Shalin and accused him of questioning her character.

“I absolutely repent getting connected and linked with Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss. Had I not met him or been friends with him on the show my journey would have been so different and nice. Shalin raised a finger at my character and was so aggressive that he tried to hit me once but when I tried to bring out his real image to the public that backfired against me," Tina told E-times.

The Uttaran actress went on to call Shalin Bhanot a ‘good actor’ rather than a ‘better person’ and added, “I always thought that no one can put up an act on a reality show like Bigg Boss for so long but Shalin has proved me wrong. He has acted for so many months. Hats off to him!"

This is not the first time that Tina Datta has spoken against Shalin Bhanot post her exit from Bigg Boss 16. Earlier in another interview, the 31-year-old actress shared that she does not want to meet Shalin Bhanot ‘ever again’ and added that “there is no equation, there is no bond" between the two. “I don’t think I would want to meet Shalin Bhanot ever in my life after everything that I have gone through," Tina told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 is now gearing up for its finale week. After Tina, the contestants who are left in Salman Khan’s show are Priyanka Chahr Choudhary, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Archana Gautam.

