Tina Datta Shoots Ankit Gupta For Nomination; Shalin Bhanot Says ‘Mujhe Bohot Nafrat Hai’ Sumbul Toqueer Se

This week’s nominations are set to occur in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, and it seems all things fun. Just like every other nomination, the task unveils the real faces of the friends and enemies in the house. In a new promo of Bigg Boss 16, we witness the super fun task of shooting the nominee. The contestants will have to make some tough decisions and nominate a fellow competitor.

In the promo posted on Bigg Boss’ official Twitter handle, we see Tina Datta shooting Ankit Gupta. Ankit even made a funny joke and said “Dil pe goli chalana Tina". It seems that the contestants will have to go to a shooter and convince a fellow contestant to not shoot them and speak ill of the fellow competitor. In the process, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer sit in front of Shiv, whom they need to convince. While Shalin says he ‘hates’ Sumbul. Speaking against Shalin, Sumbul says he doesn’t take decisions with his brain.

Nimrit, who has been pretty clear about her bond with Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan, will have to choose whom to nominate in today’s task. The actress says “it is a very tough choice for me".Nimrit has been the closest to Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan in the house. However, keeping the equations aside, she will be choosing one person for the nomination between Abdu and Sajid.

It will come as a shock to the fellow contestants and has led to curiosity among the fans as to who will Nimrit keep as a priority.

As seen in the clip, several contestants nominate Priyanka Chahar for the task as well with her losing her calm and saying “thoda Toh competition rakho, muje Nikal doge toh kaun Takkar dega".

Meanwhile, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

