Urfi Javed Slams Bigg Boss 16's Sajid Khan, Alleges 'He Never Apologised to Any of Girls He Molested'

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has come down heavily on Bigg Boss 16 participant and filmmaker Sajid Khan for allegedly not apologising to any of the women he was accused of molesting. In an Instagram story on her official account, Urfi reminded netizens of alleged MeToo accusations against Sajid.

In a video, Urfi said, “I would like to remind all of you that Sajid Khan has never aplogised to any of the girls he molested, or he preyed on or did whatever. He has not even apologised to the nation. But on the other hand, he keeps defending his actions. He is not sorry for it but keeps defending what he did. What an as*h**e."

Sajid Khan took the internet by storm as he entered Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant on October 2. Sajid, who had been away from the media glare for over four years, recalled how he was removed from the Housefull film franchise in 2018. Sajid was embroiled in a controversy after several alleged harrowing MeToo accounts against him emerged online. Actors Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu had also called out the director for his alleged misbehaviour with his female colleagues on film set.

Without mentioning the MeToo controversy, Sajid said that the past four years had been very tough for him as he had no work. “I did not have much work, have been at home for past four years. So, when the Colors team called me up, I decided I should come here and maybe learn something about myself," Sajid told Salman Khan.

Sajid, who is the brother of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, also recalled how his credit was revoked overnight from Housefull 4 movie. “I started writing after Humshakals. I was making Housefull 4 but got kicked out of the movie. My credit was taken away. I felt like this was all the god’s of telling me that you have to become a slightly nicer person," Sajid added.

The show also saw a special appearance from Shehnaaz Gill as she extended her best wishes to Sajid via a pre-recorded video message.

