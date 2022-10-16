Salman Khan Sets Internet On Fire As He Flaunts Abs On Bigg Boss 16; Netizens Say ‘VFX Nahi, Asli Hain’

Salman Khan is one of the much-loved megastars in Bollywood. He has been known for his looks, unmatched swag and fit body which makes him a fitness idol for men for years. He pretty much started the trend of bodybuilding in India in the 90s. The Ready actor is one of the fittest actors even at the age of 56. While many accuse him of using VFX for abs and sculpting his body in the movies, Salman just proved them all wrong by showing it off on live television on Bigg Boss16, the show he hosts every weekend.

Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss 16 host, shocked viewers by flaunting his six-pack abs on stage. During the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman is seen showcasing his six-pack abs after Thank God actor Sidharth Malhotra recalls his first visit on Bigg Boss for promotions of Student Of The Year. Sid shared that Salman asked him to show his abs, post which Salman again asks the actor to show his abs. Then we see Salman unbuttoning his shirt and flaunting his washboard abs.

Check out the video here:

Fans called him an icon and an OG and also mentioned how fit he is even in his 50s. A user wrote, “Salman Khan sir ne isliye apne abs dikhayen kyunki Sab log bolte hai film me VFX lagate hai to iss baar unhone film ke liye Asli abs bana liye aur dikha rahe hai dekho salo Asli hai Asli." A second social media user commented, “He’s the ICON of bodybuilding in Bollywood."

just wanna flex like him with abs at the age of 57 also, truly the only bodybuilding icon of india #SalmanKhan 🔥

Salman Khan showing his abs . Unbelievable he is 57 . I'm a Big Fan of Salman khan.

For those unaware, Sreejita De was eliminated from Bigg Boss after receiving the fewest votes from viewers. The audience chose to save MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Gori Nagori over Sreejita despite the fact that Sreejita was also nominated.

Shanivaar Ka Vaar began with Salman confronting Sumbul. The actress broke down as Shalin and Tina were accused by the father of the Imlie star of ‘using’ Touqeer for their game. Shalin and Tina made Sumbul feel bad by making excuses for themselves. Later, Salman initiated a task among the housemates to choose between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the most ‘genuine’ person in the house. With the majority votes of nine people, Priyanka won the title of being the fairest and most genuine person in the house

