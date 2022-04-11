Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 11 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 11th April 2022
April 11, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • April 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    TMC MLA - TMC MLA SEEN ISSUING THREATS: SUVENDU ADHIKARI

    • SUVENDU: THREAT TO STOP BJP BACKERS FROM VOTING
  • April 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI TO HOLD VIRTUAL MEET WITH PREZ BIDEN

    • PM MODI-U.S. PREZ BIDEN VIRTUAL MEET TOMORROW
    • PM MODI & BIDEN TO REVIEW BILATERAL COOPERATION
    • BOTH TO EXCHANGE VIEWS ON GLOBAL ISSUES
    • DISCUSSION ON RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN S. ASIA
    • INDO-PACIFIC REGION ON AGENDA
  • April 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    OMICRON XE - FIRST CASE OF OMICRON XE DETECTED IN MUMBAI

    • April 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      OMICRON - PERSON WITH SA TRAVEL HISTORY TESTS POSITIVE

      • April 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        JNU - CONDEMN ABVP'S ATTEMPT TO DISRUPT ATMOSPHERE: SFI

        • SFI:WE APPEAL STUDENTS TO UNITE AGAINST COMMUNALISM
        • SFI ISSUES STATEMENT ON ABVP-SFI CLASH INSIDE JNU
        • 1. CLASHES ERUPT BETWEEN ABVP, SFI STUDENTS IN JNU
        • 2. CLASHES AFTER NON-VEG FOOD SERVED IN JNU HOSTEL
        • 3. ABVP ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTS MESS SECRETARY
        • 5. ABVP TO ORGANISE MARCH IN JNU AGAINST VIOLENCE
        • ABVP:LEFT POLITICISING RELIGIOUS CELEBRATIONS
        • 4. HOSPITAL SOURCE: 15 INJURED, RUSHED TO HOSP
      • April 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        ABVP - ABVP ISSUES STATEMENT, BLAMES LEFT ORGANISATIONS

