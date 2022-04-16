Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 16 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 16 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 16th April 2022
By News18/ Updated: April 16, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 16 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • April 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI MEETS GRAMMY WINNER RICKY KEJ

    • PM MODI CONGRATULATES THE MUSICIAN FOR 2ND GRAMMY
    • PM MODI POSTS PICTURE WITH B’LURU MUSICIAN
    • YOUR PASSION TO MUSIC KEEPS GETTING STRONGER:PM
    • RICKY WON HIS 2ND GRAMMY AWARD ON APR 4
    • RICKY WON GRAMMY FOR HIS NEW ALBUM ‘DIVINE TIDES’
  • April 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI FILES - AAP WELCOMES VIVEK AGNIHOTRI'S 'DELHI FILES'

    • WELCOME SUCH MOVIES AND TV SHOWS: AAP
    • ANUPAM KHER TWEETS ON ‘DELHI FILES’
    • ‘VIVEK AGNIHOTRI WILL DO JUSTICE TO THE MOVIE’
    • ‘DO JUSTICE TO ANOTHER CHAPTER DEALT WRONGLY’
    • ‘DELHI FILES’ TEAM SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
    • TEAM: MOVIE ABOUT 1984 ANTI-SIKH RIOTS
    • BJP MP GAUTAM GAMBHIR TWEETS ON ‘DELHI FILES’
    • ‘MURDERS OF INNOCENTS TO SEE THE DAY OF LIGHT’
    • ‘ATROCITIES ON INNOCENTS WILL SEE DAY OF LIGHT’
  • April 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI - DELHI COVID NUMBERS ON THE RISE

    • DELHI REPORTS 366 NEW COVID CASES
    • DELHI COVID POSITIVITY RATE JUMPS TO 3.95%
  • April 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL GANGRAPE - BJP DELEGATION IN BENGAL'S HANSKHALI

    • 4-MEMBER BJP DELEGATION IN BENGAL’S HANSKHALI
    • BJP TEAM AT VICTIM’S HOME IN HANSKHALI
    • BJP FACT-FINDING TEAM AT VICTIM’S HOME
    • BABY RANI MAURYA, KHUSHBU SUNDAR PART OF BJP TEAM
    • 4-MEMBER ALL WOMEN BJP FACT-FINDING TEAM

Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.