Breaking News Live Updates - 17 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 17th April 2022
By News18/ Updated: April 17, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

  • April 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - STATUES OF LORD HANUMAN IN RAMESWARAM, WB SOON:PM

    • LORD HANUMAN IS THE SYMBOL OF STRENGTH: PM
    • ON THE OCCASION OF HANUMAN JAYANTI
    • PM MODI UNVEILS 108 FT HANUMAN STATUE IN GUJARAT
    • ‘HANUMAN STATUE TO BE INAUGURATED IN 4 STATES’
    • SABKA SAATH, SABKA PRAYAS OUR MAIN GOAL: PM MODI
    • RAM INVOKED SABKA SAATH, SABKA VIKAS: PM MODI
    • PM:LESSON LEARNT AT MORBI AIDED IN KUTCH EARTHQUAKE
    • LORD HANUMAN HAS TAUGHT US ESSENCE OF SERVING: PM
    • HANUMAN JI DEFEATED EVIL WITH HIS COURAGE: PM
  • April 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HANUMAN JAYANTI - SCOOP 4: HOME MINISTRY APPRISED OF SITUATION

    • April 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      DELHI - DELHI COVID NUMBERS ON THE RISE

      • DELHI REPORTS 461 NEW COVID CASES & 2 DEATHS
      • DELHI COVID POSITIVITY RATE JUMPS TO 5.33%
      • SCOOP 5: SENIOR DELHI COPS AT GROUND ZERO
      • SCOOP 1: CLASHES DURING SHOBHA YATRA IN DELHI
      • SCOOP 3: 2 POLICEMEN INJURED IN THE CLASHES
      • SCOOP 2: STONE PELTING & CLASHES IN JAHANGIRPURI
      • SCOOP 6: ADDITIONAL FORCES DEPLOYED NEARBY
      • SCOOP 7: 2 COMPANIES OF RAF DEPLOYED AT THE SPOT
      • SCOOP 8: DELHI CM APPEALS FOR PEACE & HARMONY
      • SCOOP 9: HM SHAH TAKES STOCK OF THE SITUATION
    • April 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BENGAL GANGRAPE - BJP DELEGATION IN BENGAL'S HANSKHALI

      • 4-MEMBER BJP DELEGATION IN BENGAL’S HANSKHALI
      • BJP TEAM AT VICTIM’S HOME IN HANSKHALI
      • BJP FACT-FINDING TEAM AT VICTIM’S HOME
      • BABY RANI MAURYA, KHUSHBU SUNDAR PART OF BJP TEAM
      • 4-MEMBER ALL WOMEN BJP FACT-FINDING TEAM

