Breaking News Live Updates - 20 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 20th April 2022
April 20, 2022

  • April 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - HEALTHCARE DELIVERY FOCUS IN POST COVID WORLD: PM

    • USE OF MILLETS BACK IN FOCUS AGAIN TODAY: PM
    • PM: HERBAL SYSTEM BACK IN IN FOCUS TO FIGHT COVID
    • NEW W.H.O CENTRE TO DRIVE YOGA FOR WELLNESS: PM
    • YOGA HELPING OUR MENTAL HEALTH: PM MODI
  • April 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - WELLNESS ULTIMATE GOAL: PM MODI IN JAMNAGAR

    • PM: TRADITIONAL MEDICINE SHOULD BE PRIORITISED
  • April 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - DELHI RECORDS 632 FRESH CASES IN LAST 24 HRS

    • MASSIVE SURGE IN COVID CASES IN INDIA
  • April 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BUDGAM - J&K: GRENADE ATTACK ON BUDGAM POLICE STATION

    • BUDGAM: TERRORISTS FIRED FROM DISTANCE
    • TWO TERRORISTS INVOLVED IN THE ATTACK
  • April 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL GANGRAPE - BJP DELEGATION IN BENGAL'S HANSKHALI

    • 4-MEMBER BJP DELEGATION IN BENGAL’S HANSKHALI
    • BJP TEAM AT VICTIM’S HOME IN HANSKHALI
    • BJP FACT-FINDING TEAM AT VICTIM’S HOME
    • BABY RANI MAURYA, KHUSHBU SUNDAR PART OF BJP TEAM
    • 4-MEMBER ALL WOMEN BJP FACT-FINDING TEAM

