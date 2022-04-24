Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 24 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 24th April 2022
By News18/ Updated: April 24, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports.

Updates on elections, governments and political parties; school and college exam results and admissions; developments in the stock market, start-up sector and cryptocurrencies.

  • April 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAJNATH - ARMED FORCES WANT REMOVAL OF AFSPA FROM J&K:RAJNATH

    • April 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM - BJP-DMK FACEOFF OVER PM MODI'S PORTRAIT

      • BJP VS DMK SHOWDOWN IN TAMIL NADU
      • PHOTO REMOVED FROM VELLORE PANCHAYAT OFFICE
      • PM’S PORTRAIT HUNG BY BJP REMOVED BY DMK LEADERS
      • PM’S PORTRAIT REMOVED BY DMK MEMBER FROM OFFICE
      • PM’S PHOTO REMOVED FROM PANCHAYAT’S OFFICE ROOM
    • April 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MOU - INDIA AND UK SIGN SIX IMPORTANT MOUs

      • SIX CRUCIAL MOUs SIGNED BETWEEN INDIA AND UK
    • April 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      JAHANGIRPURI VIOLENCE - 3 MORE ACCUSED HELD IN JAHANGIRPURI VIOLENCE

      • HUNT ON FOR 9 MORE SUSPECTS IN RIOTS CASE
      • MAJOR ACTION BY CRIME BRANCH OF DELHI POLICE
    • April 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      J&K - CORBEVAX FOR AGES BETWEEN 5-12: SOURCES

      • April 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        HIJAB - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON K'TAKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY

        • AFTER 2 HIJAB-CLAD GIRLS SENT BACK FROM COLLEGE
        • 21 GIRLS IN HIJAB SKIPPED EXAMS IN KUNDAPURA,K’TAKA
        • 7 HIJAB-CLAD GIRLS ALSO SKIPPED EXAMS IN KARWAR
      • April 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        COVID - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON COVID VACCINE FOR KIDS

        • GOVT PANELS RECOMMEND COVAXIN FOR KIDS: SOURCES
        • COVAXIN FOR CHILDREN AGES B/W 6-12: SOURCES
        • ‘INDIA LIKELY TO START COVID JAB IN KIDS SOON’
        • AMID RESURGENCE OF COVID CASES AMONG CHILDREN
        • ‘SEC SUGGESTS COVAXIN TO DCGI FOR KIDS B/W 6-12’
        • ‘BHARAT BIOTECH’S COVAXIN RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN’
        • ‘SEC RECOMMENDS BIO E’S CORBEVAX FOR CHILDREN’
        • SOURCE:NTAGI SOON TO MAKE RECOMMENDATIONS ON JAB
        • NTAGI TO RECOMMEND GOVT ON CHILDREN’S JAB DRIVE
      • April 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        CONVERSION - 'DMK GOVT DOING NOTHING AGAINST CONVERSION ROW'

        • WE ARE PLANNING TO MOVE MADRAS HIGH COURT: BJP
        • CNN-NEWS18 INVESTIGATION IMPACT: BJP TO MOVE HC
      • April 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BENGAL GANGRAPE - BJP DELEGATION IN BENGAL'S HANSKHALI

        • 4-MEMBER BJP DELEGATION IN BENGAL’S HANSKHALI
        • BJP TEAM AT VICTIM’S HOME IN HANSKHALI
        • BJP FACT-FINDING TEAM AT VICTIM’S HOME
        • BABY RANI MAURYA, KHUSHBU SUNDAR PART OF BJP TEAM
        • 4-MEMBER ALL WOMEN BJP FACT-FINDING TEAM

