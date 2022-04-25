Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 25 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • April 25, 2022 06:25 (IST)

    FRANCE - FRANCE'S EMMANUEL MACRON WINS FOR SECOND TERM

    • MACRON DEFEATS FAR-RIGHT LEADER LE PEN IN POLLS
    • FRENCH POLLS 2022:MACRON REFLECTED AS PRESIDENT
  • April 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM: WE HAVE TO REDUCE USE OF CHEMICAL FERTILISERS

    • NATURAL FARMING WILL BENEFIT SMALL FARMERS: PM
    • ‘KISAN SAMMAN NIDHI HAS BENEFITED SMALL FARMERS’
    • RECORD FRUITS, VEGETABLES EXPORTED ABROAD: PM MODI
    • HAVE TO REDUCE ANEMIA: PM MODI
    • PUSH TOWARDS VOCAL FOR LOCAL: PM MODI
  • April 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    JAHANGIRPURI VIOLENCE - 3 MORE ACCUSED HELD IN JAHANGIRPURI VIOLENCE

    • HUNT ON FOR 9 MORE SUSPECTS IN RIOTS CASE
    • MAJOR ACTION BY CRIME BRANCH OF DELHI POLICE
  • April 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HIJAB - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON K'TAKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY

    • AFTER 2 HIJAB-CLAD GIRLS SENT BACK FROM COLLEGE
    • 21 GIRLS IN HIJAB SKIPPED EXAMS IN KUNDAPURA,K’TAKA
    • 7 HIJAB-CLAD GIRLS ALSO SKIPPED EXAMS IN KARWAR
  • April 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - INDIA SUSPENDS TOURIST VISAS TO CHINESE NAT'LS

    • TOURIST VISAS ISSUED TO CHINESE NAT’LS SUSPENDED
  • April 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CONVERSION - 'DMK GOVT DOING NOTHING AGAINST CONVERSION ROW'

    • WE ARE PLANNING TO MOVE MADRAS HIGH COURT: BJP
    • CNN-NEWS18 INVESTIGATION IMPACT: BJP TO MOVE HC

