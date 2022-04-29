Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 29 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 29 April 2022

For 29th April 2022
By News18/ Updated: April 29, 2022, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 29 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • April 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SC - SC TO HEAR HIJAB CASE IN 2 DAYS

    • April 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      NELLORE - YSRCP CLAIMS 'DELIBERATE ATTEMPT TO INCITE'

      • BJP QUESTIONS ATTACK ON SHOBHA YATRIS IN NELLORE
      • NELLORE SP DENIES INCIDENTS OF VIOLENCE
      • 3 NEW VIDEOS REVEALED ON NELLORE FACE-OFF
      • VIDEO 1 SUGGESTS PROVOCATION AT YATRA
      • VIDEO 2 SHOWS CROWD GESTICULATING AT YATRIS
      • VIDEO 3 SHOWS TEEMING CROWD PUSHING COPS
      • NO STONE PELTING WAS REPORTED: SP NELLORE
      • THE PROCESSION WAS PEACEFUL: SP NELLORE
      • BJP SHOULD SUBMIT EVIDENCE: SP NELLORE
    • April 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MAMATA - FUEL PRICE WAR: MAMATA COUNTERS PURI'S ATTACK

      • STOP BLAMING STATES FOR HIGH FUEL PRICE: MAMATA
      • GoI SHOULD REDUCE CUSTOMS DUTY & OTHER TAXES:MAMATA
    • April 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MAHA - RAJ THACKERAY GETS NOD TO HOLD RALLY IN AURANGABAD

      • NOD AMID THE ONGOING LOUDSPEAKER ROW IN MAHA
      • MNS CHIEF’S RALLY SLATED FOR MAY 1 IN AURANGABAD
    • April 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      JAHANGIRPURI VIOLENCE - DELHI POLICE NABS ANOTHER JAHANGIRPURI RIOTER

      • April 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        HARDEEP PURI - HARDEEP PURI TAKES A JIBE AT OPPN-RULED STATES

        • EVER WONDERED WHY AIRLINE PRICES HIGH: PURI
        • A DAY AFTER AFTER PM’S ‘FUEL TAX’ ATTACK ON OPPN
        • HYPOCRISY OF OPPOSITION- RULED STATES: PURI
        • ‘WB, MAHA, DELHI IMPOSE MASSIVE 25%+VAT ON ATF’
      • April 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        COVID - DELHI REPORTS 1,490 FRESH COVID CASES IN 24 HRS

        • 2 COVID RELATED DEATHS REPORTED IN DELHI
        • DELHI’S POSITIVITY RATE STANDS AT 4.62%
      • April 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        CNN-NEWS18 IMPACT - 72 HOURS AFTER CNN-NEWS18 REPORT

        • BENGALURU SCHOOL REVOKES BIBLE ‘DIKTAT’
        • IMPACT 3: NO MORE MANDATORY BIBLE EXAM
        • IMPACT 2: NON-CHRISTIANS DON’T NEED TO CARRY BIBLE
        • IMPACT 1: B’LURU SCHOOL REVERSES BIBLE ‘DIKTAT’
      • April 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BOMMAI - DESPITE WITHDRAWAL, BIBLE WAR CONTINUES

        • April 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          BENGALURU - BENGALURU'S 'CIVIC APATHY' EXPOSED AGAIN

          • APATHY 3: UNATTENDED WIRE NEAR PAVEMENT
          • FAMILY OF VICTIM PROTESTS OUTSIDE POWER BOARD
          • APATHY 1:MAN ELECTROCUTED WHILE WALKING ON FOOTPATH
          • APATHY 2: MAN DIES AFTER CONTACT WITH WIRE
        • April 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          ARCHBISHOP - CM WAS FORCED TO ACT UNDER PRESSURE:ARCHBISHOP

          • ARCHBISHOP’S BIG CLAIM: CM BOMMAI WAS PRESSURISED
          • ARCHBISHOP SUSPECTS CONSPIRACY TO MALIGN
        • April 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          ANDHRA PRADESH - RELIGIOUS ROW IN NELLORE, ANDHRA PRADESH

          • BJP ALLEGES STONE PELTING ON SHOBHA YATRA
          • ATTACK FROM ILLEGAL MOSQUE IN NELLORE: BJP

