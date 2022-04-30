Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 30 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 30th April 2022
By News18/ Updated: April 30, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

  • April 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RANAS - COURT GIVES TOMORROW'S DATE FOR ARGUMENTS

    • RANA COUPLE’S BAIL PLEA HEARING TOMORROW
  • April 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RANA COUPLE - MUMBAI POLICE FILES REPLY OPPOSING BAIL TO RANAS

    • April 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PUNJAB - HARISH SINGLA ARRESTED FOR INCITING VIOLENCE

      • April 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        PM MODI - PM: OUR SIKH GURUS HAVE TAUGHT US TO SERVE PEOPLE

        • PM:THOSE WITH OLD MINDSET DOUBTED INDIA AMID COVID
        • 99% VACCINATION COVERAGE VIA MADE IN INDIA JABS:PM
        • ‘INDIA FIRST’ IDENTITY OF EVERY INDIAN CITIZEN: PM
        • ‘OUR SIKH GURUS SYMBOL OF EK, SHRESHTHA BHARAT’
        • AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV CELEBRATES OUR CULTURE:PM
        • OUR SIKH GURUS TAUGHT US TO BE RESPONSIBLE: PM
        • ‘AIM TO CREATE 75 AMRIT SAROVARS IN EVERY DIST’
      • April 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        PM - ALWAYS PROUD TO MEET SIKHS ACROSS THE WORLD:PM

        • WORLD GIVES EXAMPLE OF INDIA’S VACCINE DRIVE: PM
        • UNICORN STARTUP CULTURE FLOURISHING IN INDIA: PM
        • ‘INDIA HAS EMERGED AS BIGGEST STARTUP SECTOR’
        • SIKHS ARE INDIAN AMBASSADORS: PM
        • INDIA IS INDEBTED TO SIKH GURUS’ CONTRIBUTIONS: PM
      • April 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        PATIALA - PATIALA CLASHES: EXPELLED SENA LEADER ARRESTED

        • EXPELLED SENA LEADER HARISH SINGLA ARRESTED
      • April 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        NTAGI - NTAGI MEETS ON GUIDELINES ON CHILDREN'S VACCINES

        • NTAGI MEET:NO DECISION TAKEN ON KIDS JAB TODAY
      • April 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        LOVE JIHAD - CHRISTIAN GROUP TO ATTEND LOVE JIHAD DEBATE, KERALA

        • ‘CONTROVERSIAL ALLIANCE’ IN KERALA
        • CHRISTIAN BODY AT HINDU SUMMIT’S HALAL CHARCHA
        • 1ST-TIME EVER: CHRISTIAN BODY AT HINDU SAMMELAN
        • THERE IS NO LOVE JIHAD IN THE COUNTRY: IUML MP
        • EVENT CREATES CONFUSION: IUML MP BASHEER TO NEWS18
        • THIS IS HIGHLY CONDEMNABLE: IUML MP
        • BJP ADDING FUEL TO FIRE: IUML MP BASHEER TO NEWS18
        • NEED TO ADDRESS ‘ISLAMIC RADICALISM’: EASWAR
        • NEED AN ANTI-CONVERSION LAW: RAHUL EASWAR
        • FORCED CONVERSIONS MUST STOP: CHRISTIAN FORUM
        • POLITICS WRONG ON SOCIAL EVENT: CHRISTIAN FORUM
        • CHRISTIAN GROUP AT HINDU SUMMIT IN KERALA
        • ‘LOVE JIHAD’ DEBATE AT HINDU SUMMIT IN KERALA

