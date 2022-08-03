Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 03 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • August 03, 2022 06:55 (IST)

    PELOSI - PELOSI: WANT FRIENDSHIP AND PEACE IN TAIWAN

    • U.S.-TAIWAN COOPERATION IS VERY IMPORTANT: PELOSI
    • ‘TAKE IT AS A COMPLIMENT TO BE A FRIEND TO TAIWAN’
    • LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING TOGETHER: PELOSI
    • U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER PELOSI SPEAKS AT EVENT IN TAIWAN
  • August 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ZAWAHIRI KILLED - MORALE OF QAEDA BACKERS WILL BE AFFECTED: SOURCES

    • WAVES OF QAEDA PROPAGANDA IN INDIA RECENTLY: SOURCE
    • ATTEMPT TO REBUILD QAEDA MACHINERY IN INDIA:SOURCE
    • WILL HAMPER MOMENTUM OF QAEDA AFFILIATES: SOURCES
    • ZAWAHIRI NEUTRALISED: IMPACT ON INDIA
  • August 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SSC SCAM - 1 TEAM AT FORT OASIS, ANOTHER AT MADURDAHA

    • 2 TEAMS AT 2 BRANCHES OF ARPITA’S SALON IN KOLKATA
  • August 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SENSATIONAL GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE - NEWS18 TEAM WAS IN KABUL, KM AWAY FROM STRIKE SPOT

    • NEWS18 TEAM WAS JUST A KM AWAY FROM STRIKE SPOT
    • INTW RECORDED 15 HOURS BEFORE STRIKE ON ZAWAHIRI
  • August 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM LAUDS VIKAS THAKUR FOR WINNING SILVER AT CWG

    • THAKUR’S DEDICATION TO SPORTS IS COMMENDABLE: PM
    • PM MODI: MORE GLORY TO WEIGHTLIFTER VIKAS THAKUR
  • August 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PELOSI - CHINA MOVES 21 PLANES IN TAIWANESE AIRSPACE

    • AFTER PELOSI’S TOUCHDOWN, CHINESE JETS IN TAIWAN
  • August 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NIRMALA SITHARAMAN - COUNTER 2: INDIA FASTEST GROWING ECONOMY

    • COUNTER 5: INDIA HAS RECOVERED ADMIRABLY
    • COUNTER 3: RBI & GOVT ENABLED RECOVERY
    • COUNTER 4:INDIA IN BETTER PLACE THAN OTHER NATIONS
    • COUNTER 1: INDIA WON’T ENTER RECESSION
    • COUNTER 7: UNDER UPA INFLATION IN 2 DIGITS
    • COUNTER 8: WORKING HARDER TO BRING INFLATION DOWN
    • COUNTER 9:OPPN SELECTIVE IN QUOTING ECONOMISTS
    • COUNTER 10: FM CITES FMR RBI GUV TO DEFEND GOVT
    • COUNTER 11: BE PATIENT TO LISTEN TO GOVT’S RESPONSE
    • UPROAR IN HOUSE AMID SITHARAMAN’S RESPONSE
    • FM SITHARAMAN’S FIERY RESPONSE ON INFLATION
    • FM’S REPLY AMID OPPN’S DISRUPTION IN LOK SABHA
    • COUNTER 12: NO COMPROMISE ON SCHEMES TO FARMERS
    • COUNTER 13: CUSTOMS DUTY RELIEF ON RAW MATERIALS
    • NEWS18 BREAKS DOWN FM’S DETAILED RESPONSE IN PARL
    • COUNTER 14: FM CITES INFLATION DURING UPA ERA
    • COUNTER 15: ‘BANGLADESH SEEKING LOAN FROM IMF’
    • FM SITHARAMAN’S REPLY TO PRICE RISE DEBATE IN LS
    • COUNTER 6:INFLATION AT 7 PERCENT AND BELOW
  • August 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - SHOOTER CALLS BISHNOI IN JAIL: 'MOOSEWALA KILLED'

    • MOOSEWALA CASE: CALL EXPOSES ‘REAL MASTERMIND’
    • MOOSEWALA CASE: NEWS18 ACCESSES CALL RECORDINGS
    • MOOSEWALA CASE: KILLER & HANDLER HEARD ON TAPE
    • MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE:98 SECOND AUDIO REVEALS ALL
    • THE CHILLING PHONE CALL AFTER MOOOSEWALA MURDER
  • August 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CWG - GOLD MEDALLIST JEREMY EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18

    • JEREMY LALRINNUNGA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
    • JEREMY’S CWG GOLD JOURNEY ON CNN-NEWS18
    • VERY HAPPY ABOUT MY WIN AT CWG:JEREMY LALRINNUNGA
    • PM’S TWEET INSPIRED & MOTIVATED ME: JEREMY
    • ‘ELATED WITH ALL THE LOVE I RECEIVED AFTER WIN’
    • MY NEXT TARGET IS WINNING MEDAL AT OLYMPICS:JEREMY
    • ‘WANT TO DEDICATE MEDAL TO THE NATION, FAMILY’
    • STRUGGLED A LOT DURING MY INITIAL DAYS: JEREMY
    • MY FAMILY HAS SUPPORTED ME THROUGHOUT: JEREMY
    • THE TEAM IS UNITED AND VERY SUPPORTIVE: JEREMY
  • August 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - DELHI REPORTS 1,500 COVID CASES IN 24 HRS

    • 3 DEATHS REPORTED FROM CAPITAL IN 24 HOURS
    • COVID POSITIVITY RATE STANDS AT 10.63% IN DELHI
  • August 03, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL CASH MOUNTAIN - 4 ED TEAMS RAID MULTIPLE LOCATIONS IN KOLKATA

