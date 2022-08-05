Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 05 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 05 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 5th August 2022
By News18/ Updated: August 05, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 05 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • August 05, 2022 07:20 (IST)

    CONGRESS - AHEAD OF CONG STIR, DELHI COPS IMPOSE SECTION 144

    • SEC 144 IMPOSED IN DELHI EXCEPT JANTAR MANTAR:COPS
    • PROTEST,DHARNA,GHERAO WON’T BE PERMITTED:POLICE
    • ‘NO PERMIT IN VIEW OF SECURITY, LAW & ORDER’
  • August 05, 2022 07:10 (IST)

    TAIWAN-CHINA - 'CHINA MILITARY DRILLS UNDERMINE STATUS QUO'

    • TAIWAN PRESIDENT ON CHINA MILITARY DRILLS
  • August 05, 2022 07:10 (IST)

    MONKEYPOX - MONKEYPOX DECLARED PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY IN U.S.

    • U.S. REPORTS 6,600 CASES OF MONKEYPOX
  • August 05, 2022 07:00 (IST)

    HARYANA - AHEAD OF I-DAY HARYANA COPS RECOVER 1.30 KG RDX

    • EXPLOSIVES RECOVERED ON NH-44 NEAR KURUKSHETRA
    • EXPLOSIVES FOUND:COPS ARREST 1 FROM PUNJAB
    • ‘RDX, DETONATOR,SWITCH & BATTERY FOUND IN BOX’
    • STF HAD INPUT ABOUT THE EXPLOSIVES: HARYANA COPS
    • SIT FORMED TO PROBE INTO THE MATTER: POLICE
  • August 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    TIRANGA - RSS IS TWO FACED ON TIRANGA: OWAISI

    • OWAISI SLAMS RSS OVER ‘HAR GHAR TIRANGA’
    • AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI CALLS RSS ‘TWO-FACED’
  • August 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RS - SLOGANEERING AGAINST ED CRACKDOWN ON CONGRESS

    • August 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM - PM ADDRESSES SHRIMAD RAJCHANDRA PROGRAMME

      • August 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        PELOSI - VICTIM REVEALS CHINESE APP'S LOAN TRAP MODEL

        • VICTIM DETAILS HOW HE WAS TRAPPED INTO DEBT
        • VICTIM RECOUNTS HARASSMENT BY AGENTS
        • VICTIM REVEALS SEVERE MENTAL TRAUMA INFLICTED
        • VICTIM: TOOK 3 LAKH LOAN, PAID 15 LAKH TILL NOW
        • VICTIM: CHINESE AGENTS USE VULGAR LANGUAGE
        • VICTIM: MY IMAGES ARE MORPHED & SHARED WITH KIN
        • ‘I IMPLORE WITH OTHERS TO NOT FALL IN TRAP’
      • August 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        LOK SABHA RUCKUS - LOK SABHA RESUMES, RUCKUS CONTINUES

        • SLOGANEERING AGAINST ED IN LOK SABHA
      • August 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        KHARGE - MALLIKARJUN KHARGE LEAVES ED OFFICE

        • ED QUESTIONED MALLIKARJUN KHARGE FOR 6.5 HOURS
      • August 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        J&K - ARMY CHIEF MANOJ PANDE TO VISIT J&K TOMORROW

        • ARMY CHIEF’S 2-DAY VISIT TO J&K FROM TOMORROW
      • August 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        CWG - PM MODI CONGRATULATES GURDEEP SINGH FOR BRONZE

        • PM LAUDS GURDEEP SINGH FOR WINNING BRONZE IN CWG
        • HE HAS FURTHERED SPIRIT OF JOY AMONG CITIZENS: PM
      • August 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCL ON LOAN APP SCAM

        • August 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

          • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
          • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
          • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
          • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
          • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
          • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE

        Read more

        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

        Read the Latest News and Breaking News here