Breaking News Live Updates - 06 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 6th August 2022
By News18/ Updated: August 06, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • August 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    YOGI - SHAH BRIEFS MEDIA ON MANDIR ANNIVERSARY

    • SHAH: CONG HAS INSULTED AASTHA OF MILLIONS
    • SHAH: CONG NETAS WERE WEARING BLACK CLOTHES
    • WE CONSIDER THIS PROTEST AGAINST RAM BHAKTS: SHAH
  • August 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    TAIWAN - TAIWAN: 68 CHINESE PLANES CROSS MEDIAN LINE FRIDAY

    • August 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      SANKET SARGAR EXCLUSIVE - INDIA'S 1ST MEDALIST AT CWG 2022 SPEAKS TO NEWS18

      • SANKET SARGAR SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
    • August 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MAMATA - NOW: MAMATA BANERJEE MEETS PM MODI

      • BREAKING NOW: FIRST PICTURES OF MEETING
      • AMID BENGAL CASH MOUNTAIN SAGA, MAMATA MEETS PM
      • MAMATA BANERJEE TO MEET PRESIDENT NEXT
      • EX-TMC MIN PARTHA IN ED CUSTODY, MAMATA MEETS PM
      • W.B CM MAMATA BANERJEE MEETS PM MODI
    • August 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      ENCOUNTER - KULGAM ENCOUNTER: ONE CIVILIAN KILLED

      • KULGAM ENCOUNTER: 1 ARMY PERSONNEL INJURED
    • August 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CONG - SHAH HITS OUT AT CONG ON 'BLACK PROTEST DRAMA'

      • SHAH LINKS PROTEST TO SHILANYAS DAY ANNIVERSARY
      • SHAH SLAMS CONG FOR ‘SULLYING DAY OF AASTHA’
      • SHAH: PROTESTS A BIG APPEASEMENT MOVE BY CONG
      • STUNNING POLITICAL TURN THIS FRIDAY PRIME TIME
      • SHAH:THIS STIR IS NOTHING BUT ‘TUSHTIKARAN’
    • August 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - EXCLUSIVE: NIA ARRESTS 2 MORE SUSPECTS

      • NIA SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON AMRAVATI MURDER PROBE
      • EXCL: ABDUL ARBAZ, MAULVI AHMED IN NIA CUSTODY
      • EXCL: MAULVI AHMED J-E-U HIND CHIEF IN AMRAVATI
      • EXCLUSIVE: MAULVI AHMED ALLEGEDLY PLANNED MURDER
      • EXCL: AHMED WAS INFORMED UMESH KOHLI KILLED
      • EXCL: AHMED PART OF MEETS BEFORE & AFTER KILLING
      • EXCL: AHMED ALLEGEDLY HELPED KILLERS ESCAPE
      • EXCL: MAIN KILLER IRFAN INFLUENCED BY AHMED
      • EXCL: AHMED ALLEGEDLY LINKED WITH PFI
      • EXCL: AHMED ALLEGEDLY RAN FORCE OF 250 YOUTH
      • EXCL: ALLEGEDLY RECEIVED FUNDS FROM KUWAIT, QATAR
      • CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE ON AMRAVATI MURDER PROBE
    • August 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

      • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
      • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
      • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
      • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
      • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
      • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE

