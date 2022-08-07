Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 07 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 07 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 7th August 2022
By News18/ Updated: August 07, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 07 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • August 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM LAUDS WRESTLERS, MOHIT GREWAL ON WIN AT CWG 2022

    • PM MODI: INDIAN WRESTLERS DEMONSTRATED GOOD FORM
    • PM CONGRATULATES MOHIT GREWAL FOR WINNING BRONZE
    • HOPE MOHIT SCALES NEW HEIGHTS OF SUCCESS: PM
  • August 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MUSEUM - SHOOT OUT INSIDE INDIAN MUSEUM AT 6:40 PM TODAY

    • ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICALLY INJURED IN SHOOT OUT
    • SHOOTER CISF JAWAN STILL UNCAPTURED
  • August 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    INDIA GETS NEW V-P - NDA CANDIDATE DHANKAR TO BE NEW VICE-PRESIDENT

    • JAGDEEP DHANKHAR BEATS MARGARET ALVA
    • JAGDEEP DHANKHAR SECURES 528 VOTES IN V-P POLLS
    • RESULT: DHANKHAR 528, ALVA 182, INVALID 15
    • PM AND NADDA MEET V-P ELECT JAGDEEP DHANKHAR
    • ALVA CONGRATULATES JAGDEEP DHANKHAR
    • HM SHAH & DEFENCE MIN MEET V-P ELECT DHANKHAR
    • JAGDEEP DHANKHAR WINS VICE-PRESIDENTIAL POLLS
  • August 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    EXCISE POLICY - BJP BRIEFS MEDIA OVER EXCISE POLICY

    • AFTER AAP ALLEGES UNEQUAL DISTRIBUTION, BJP REFUTES
    • AAP TRYING TO MAKE L-G THE SCAPEGOAT: BJP
    • BJP’S TAKES ‘MAHAPAAP’ JIBE AT Dy CM SISODIA
  • August 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI EXCISE POLICY - BLACK-LISTED COMPANIES WERE ALLOWED TO OPEN: BJP

    • August 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CWG - VINESH PHOGAT BAGS GOLD IN WOMEN'S 53KG WRESTLING

      • VINESH PHOGAT WINS GOLD IN CWG’22 & ASIAN GAMES
      • CWG’22: VINESH 1ST WOMAN TO BAG 3 CONSECUTIVE GOLD
      • RAVI DAHIYA WINS GOLD IN MEN’S 57 KG WRESTLING
    • August 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

      • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
      • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
      • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
      • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
      • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
      • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE
    • August 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CHINA - CHINA THREATENS: WILL GO ON WITH FIRE DRILLS

      • August 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        ADHIR CHOWDHURY - GOVT TRYING TO DIVERT ATTENTION OF PEOPLE: CONG

        • CONG HITS BACK AFTER HM ALLEGES INSULT TO BHAKTS
        • BJP TRYING TO POLARISE IN THE NAME OF RAM: CONG
        • BJP ACTUALLY FOLLOWING RAVAN: CONGRESS
        • BJP REACTS AFTER CONG’S ‘RAVAN’ JIBE AT GOVT
        • FM TRIED TO EXPLAIN EVERYTHING IN PARL: BJP
        • CONG STAGED WALK OUT WHEN FM TRIED TO EXPLAIN: BJP
        • CONG IS NOT EFFECTED BY PRICE RISE: BJP
        • LAW OF THE LAND WILL PREVAIL: BJP
        • CONG ASSAULTED POLICE IN THE NAME OF PROTESTS: BJP

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read the Latest News and Breaking News here