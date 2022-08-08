Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 08 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 08 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 8th August 2022
By News18/ Updated: August 08, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 08 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • August 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM LAUDS WRESTLERS, MOHIT GREWAL ON WIN AT CWG 2022

    • PM MODI: INDIAN WRESTLERS DEMONSTRATED GOOD FORM
    • PM CONGRATULATES MOHIT GREWAL FOR WINNING BRONZE
    • HOPE MOHIT SCALES NEW HEIGHTS OF SUCCESS: PM
  • August 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NUPUR BACKER STABBED - INSIDE DETAILS OF PRATIK'S ATTACK PROBE

    • SOURCES:MOTIVE BEHIND ATTACK LIKELY PAST ENMITY
    • SOURCES: COPS UNABLE TO FIND PRO NUPUR POST
    • 6 ACCUSED ARRESTED FOR ATTACKING PRATIK PAWAR
    • SOURCES: NO SHARP WEAPON USED TO ATTACK PRATIK
  • August 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NITI AAYOG - NOW: NITI AAYOG BRIEFS MEDIA AFTER KEY MEET

    • August 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      NITI - 7TH NITI AAYOG MEETING CONCLUDES

      • August 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        GEHLOT - ASHOK GEHLOT CLEARS AIR ON 'RAPE LAW' REMARKS

        • R’STHAN CM ASHOK GEHLOT HITS BACK AT BJP
        • PUBLIC UNDERSTANDS EVERYTHING: ASHOK GEHLOT
        • BJP JUST TALKING RUBBISH: R’STHAN CM ASHOK GEHLOT
        • NEVER SAID VERDICT WRONG: CM ASHOK GEHLOT
      • August 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        CWG - INDIA CONTINUES TO SHINE AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES

        • INDIA BAGS ANOTHER BRONZE MEDAL IN CWG’22
        • DIPIKA PALLIKAL & SAURAV GHOSAL WIN BRONZE
        • BRONZE FOR INDIA IN MIXED DOUBLES SQUASH
      • August 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

        • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
        • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
        • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
        • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
        • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
        • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE
      • August 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        CHINA DRILLS - CHINA'S MILITARY DRILLS NEAR TAIWAN CONTINUES

        • 3RD DAY OF CHINA’S MILITARY OPs NEAR TAIWAN
        • DRILLS INCLUDE MOCK ATTACKS, WARFARE EXERCISE
      • August 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BJP VS GEHLOT - 'BJP MISCONSTRUED MY WORDS, I CONDEMN THIS'

        Read more

        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

        Read the Latest News and Breaking News here