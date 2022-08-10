Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 10 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 10th August 2022
By News18/ Updated: August 10, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • August 10, 2022 07:05 (IST)

    K'TAKA - K'TAKA:CLASH BREAKS OUT AMID MUHARRAM PROCESSION

    • KARNATAKA: 2 PEOPLE ALLEGEDLY STABBED
    • K’TAKA: ONE INJURED IN CRITICAL CONDITION
  • August 10, 2022 06:25 (IST)

    ENCOUNTER - ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY IN BUDGAM, J&K

    • BUDGAM ENCOUNTER: 3 TERRORISTS TRAPPED
    • KILLERS OF RAHUL BHAT & AMREEN BHAT TRAPPED
  • August 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    U.S. - BIDEN'S BIG MESSAGE AMID ECO TUSSLE B/W CHINA,U.S.

    • PREZ BIDEN’S ‘ MADE IN U.S.A’ PUSH
    • $ 52 BN FOR RESEARCH IN SEMI-CONDUCTOR: BIDEN
  • August 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    TYAGI - NOW: NOIDA CP BRIEFS ON ABUSER TYAGI

    • TROUBLE MOUNTS FOR TYAGI, COURT REJECTS BAIL PLEA
    • SHRIKANT TYAGI TO BE TAKEN TO LUXAR JAIL
    • ALL OF THIS POLITICALLY MOTIVATED CLAIMS TYAGI
  • August 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI SPEAKS AT FAREWELL EVENT OF EX V-P

    • PM MODI BIDS FAREWELL TO OUTGOING V-P NAIDU
  • August 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

    • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
    • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
    • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
    • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
    • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
    • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE
  • August 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BJP IN A HUDDLE - AFTER NITISH RESIGNS AS CM, BJP IN A HUDDLE

    • BIHAR CALLS FOR KEY MEET TOMORROW AT 10 AM

