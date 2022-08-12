Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 12 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 12th August 2022
By News18/ Updated: August 12, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

  • August 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    U.S. - BIDEN'S BIG MESSAGE AMID ECO TUSSLE B/W CHINA,U.S.

    • PREZ BIDEN’S ‘ MADE IN U.S.A’ PUSH
    • $ 52 BN FOR RESEARCH IN SEMI-CONDUCTOR: BIDEN
  • August 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAJIV GANDHI ASSASINATION - NALINI SEEKS PREMATURE RELEASE IN THE CASE

    • AFTER MADRAS HC REJECTS BAIL PLEA,NALINI MOVES SC
  • August 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAJIV GANDHI - RAJIV ASSASSINATION CASE: NALINI MOVES TOP COURT

    • NALINI CITES SC JUDGMENT ON CO-CONVICT PERARIVALAN
  • August 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MARKS HAR GHAR TIRANGA ABHIYAN IN UNIQUE WAY

    • PM MODI CELEBRATES WITH KIDS AHEAD OF I-DAY
    • ‘HAR GHAR TIRANGA’ AT PM MODI’S RESIDENCE
    • PM DISTRIBUTES TIRANGA TO CHILDREN AT HOME
    • PM GIVES TIRANGA TO KIDS AT RAKSHA BANDHAN
  • August 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KARNATAKA - K'TAKA HEALTH MIN K SUDHAKAR ON CNN-NEWS18

    • MIN: HAD MORE RELIGIOUS RIOTS DURING CONG’S RULE
    • HAD MORE RIOTS, COMMUNAL VIOLENCE DURING CONG: MIN
  • August 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    K SUDHAKAR - BOMMAI IS A VERY STRONG LEADER: K SUDHAKAR

    • K’TAKA HEALTH MINISTER SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
    • ‘CAN’T COMPARE BJP GOVT WITH CONG REGIME’
  • August 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GOON NETA - COURT REJECTS BAIL PLEA OF SHRIKANT TYAGI

    • ‘GOON’ NETA TYAGI’S BAIL PLEA REJECTED
  • August 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DIVYA KAKRAN - CWG MEDALLIST DIVYA KAKRAN SLAMS AAP

    • NO ONE FROM DELHI GOVT CAME TO US: KAKRAN
    • WON 58 MEDALS TILL 2017: DIVYA KAKRAN
    • I’M NOT BEGGING FOR MONEY: DIVYA KAKRAN
    • NO HELP FROM KEJRIWAL DURING ASIAN GAMES:KAKRAN
    • NO HELP FROM AAP GOVERNMENT: DIVYA KAKRAN
    • DIVYA KAKRAN TAKES A JIBE AT AAP GOVERNMENT
    ALL CHANNELS FOLLOW CNN-NEWS18 NEWSBREAK
    CNN-NEWS18 FIRST TO REVEAL DIVYA'S STORY
    • U.P. GOVT HELPED ME A LOT: DIVYA KAKRAN
    • ‘GOT INJURED IN 2016 NO ONE CAME FOR HELP’
    • ‘U.P. AWARDED ME WITH RANI LAKSHMI BAI AWARD’
    • CWG MEDALLIST EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18
    • WRESTLER DIVYA KAKRAN SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
    • A SPORTING ICON LASHES OUT AAP GOVERNMENT
    • PLAYED FOR DELHI FROM 2011-2017: DIVYA KAKRAN
    • STARTED PLAYING FOR U.P. IN 2017: DIVYA KAKRAN
    • ‘HAD MET KEJRIWAL & TOLD HIM ABOUT MY STRUGGLES’
    • ‘DESPITE ASSURANCES, KEJRIWAL DIDN’T GET HELP’
    • ‘GOT BOYCOTTED AFTER I REPEATEDLY ASKED HELP’
    • U.P. AWARDED ME WITH RANI LAXMI BAI AWARD: DIVYA
    • RECEIVED 50 L CASH PRIZE FROM U.P. GOVT: DIVYA
    • U.P. GOVT ASSURED ME OF A GOVT JOB: DIVYA KAKRAN
    • ‘HAVE RAISED CONCERNS ABOUT WHAT I DESERVE’
    • WILL PLAY ONLY FOR U.P. NOW: DIVYA KAKRAN
    • WILL START PREPARING FOR ASIAN GAMES: DIVYA KAKRAN
  • August 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

    • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
    • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
    • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
    • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
    • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
    • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE
  • August 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ANUBRATA MONDAL ARRESTED - HEALTH CHECK UP IN EVERY 48 HOURS: ORDER

    • ‘MONDAL CAN MEET 30 MINS PER DAY WITH LAWYER’
    • NEWS18 ACCESSES REMAND COPY OF ANUBRATA MONDAL
    • ORDER:THERE CAN BE NO MENTAL TORTURE ON SUSPECT

