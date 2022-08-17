Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 17 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 17 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 17th August 2022
By News18/ Updated: August 17, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 17 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • August 17, 2022 07:15 (IST)

    J&K - TREMORS IN JAMMU & KASHMIR CONGRESS

    • August 17, 2022 07:10 (IST)

      MAHA TRAIN ACCIDENT - TRAIN ACCIDENT IN MAHA'S GONDIA:50 PASSENGERS HURT

      • August 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        SHIVAMOGGA - AUTHOR OF 'VEER SAVARKAR' SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

        • CONG HAS ALWAYS PRACTISED APPEASEMENT POLICY: CIC
        • CONG HAS ALWAYS PROMOTED TERRORISM: CIC & AUTHOR
        • SAVARKAR BIGGEST SYMBOL OF INDIA’S UNITY: CIC
        • ‘SAVARKAR’S IDEOLOGY IS PATRIOTIC IN TRUE SENSE’
        • INDIA NEEDS TO IDENTIFY TRUE PATRIOTS: CIC
        • SAVARKAR STANDS ON A VERY HIGH PEDESTAL: CIC
        • ‘SHIVAMOGGA UNREST SYMBOL OF APPEASEMENT POLITICS’
        • ‘TIPU SULTAN WAS FANATIC DURING INITIAL REGIME’
        • TIPU SULTAN DISHONOURED HINDUS: CIC UDAY MAHURKAR
        • CIC & AUTHOR UDAY MAHURKAR ON CNN-NEWS18
      • August 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        PM MODI - PM MODI TWEETS OUT ON VIBHAJAN VIVISHIKA DIWAS

        • ‘PAY HOMAGE TO THOSE WHO LOST LIVES IN PARTITION’
        • APPLAUD GRIT, RESILIENCE WHO SUFFERED: PM MODI
      • August 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        KASHMIRI PANDITS - ANGER OVER KASHMIRI PANDIT KILLING IN JAMMU

        • RASHTRIYA BAJRANG DAL PROTEST J&K KILLINGS
        • HINDU GROUPS PROTEST IN JAMMU AGAINST KILLINGS
      • August 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        GHULAM AZAD - GHULAM AZAD SENDS STRONG MESSAGE TO CONG

        • AZAD QUITS J&K CONG CAMPAIGN PANEL
      • August 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        FIFA BANS AIFF - DELHI HC: IOA VOTES ONLY FOR OLYMPIC NSFs

        • DELHI HIGH COURT RULES OUT PERMANENT POSTS
        • DELHI HC: POWER OF VOTE SAME FOR ALL
        • HC’S LANDMARK JUDGEMENT REGARDING SPORTS BODIES
        • PERMANENT POST LIKE LIFE PRESIDENT CAN’T EXIST: HC
        • HC: DIFFERENTIAL VOTING RIGHTS CAN’T BE PERMITTED
      • August 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

        • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
        • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
        • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
        • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
        • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
        • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read the Latest News and Breaking News here