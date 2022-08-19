Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 19 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 19th August 2022
By News18/ Updated: August 19, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • August 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    TTV - TTV DHINAKARAN ACCEPTS OPS'S OLIVE BRANCH

    • DHINAKARAN ACCEPTS INVITATION BY OPS
    • BETRAYERS WON’T AGREE WITH OPS: DHINAKARAN
  • August 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI TWEETS OUT ON VIBHAJAN VIVISHIKA DIWAS

    • ‘PAY HOMAGE TO THOSE WHO LOST LIVES IN PARTITION’
    • APPLAUD GRIT, RESILIENCE WHO SUFFERED: PM MODI
  • August 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MAHA SUSPICIOUS ALERT - TOP INTELLIGENCE SOURCES ON RAIGAD SUSPICIOUS BOAT

    • NO TERROR ANGLE ON RAIGAD ARMS BOAT HAUL:TOP SOURCE
    • MULTI AGENCY PROBE UNDERWAY:TOP SOURCES
    • BOAT HAD SAILED FORM DUBAI: TOP SOURCES
    • BOAT SAILED WITH 3 CREW, 5 PASSENGERS: TOP SOURCES
    • BOAT RAISED DISTRESS CALL ON JUNE 26:TOP SOURCES
    • ‘4 OMANESE NAT’Ls RESCUED FROM DISTRESSED BOAT’
    • ‘KOREAN VESSEL RESCUED DISTRESS BOAT ON JUNE 27’
  • August 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GODSE POSTER - POSTER ROW EXPLODES IN KARNATAKA

    • MISCREANTS PUT GODSE’S PHOTO IN TUMAKURU
    • LOCAL MUNICIPALITY CLEARS THE POSTERS IN AREA
  • August 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DONALD TRUMP - EX TRUMP AIDE PLEADS GUILTY TO 15 FELONIES

    • ALLEN WEISSELBERG PLEADS GUILTY TO TAX CRIMES
    • EX CFO SAYS, ‘TRUMP RAN FRAUD SCHEME’
    • WEISSELBERG SET TO TESTIFY AGAINST TRUMP
  • August 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - TOP PAK SOURCES TO NEWS18 ON NAWAZ SHARIF

    • SOURCES CLOSE TO PMLN ON SHARIF’S HOMECOMING
    • EXCL: NAWAZ LIKELY TO RETURN TO PAKISTAN
    • EXCL: NAWAZ LIKELY TO RETURN BY EARLY SEPTEMBER
    • CASES AGAINST HIM LIKELY TO BE DISPOSED OFF: EXCL
    • EXCL: GREEN SIGNAL FROM PAK ARMY FOR HOMECOMING
    • EXCL: PMLN SURE PAK ARMY WON’T TARGET NAWAZ SHARIF
    • EXCL: NAWAZ SHARIF IN LONDON FOR PAST 2 YEARS
    • EXCL:PAK ARMY CHIEF BAJWA WAS IN LONDON
  • August 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

    • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
    • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
    • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
    • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
    • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
    • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE
  • August 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL - TROUBLE MOUNTS FOR ANUBRATA'S DAUGHTER

    • HC SUMMONED SUKANYA IN TEACHER RECRUITMENT SCAM
  • August 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AIFF - FIFA BANS AIFF: SUPREME COURT HEARING CONCLUDES

    • FIFA MATTER: SC NOTES STEPS TAKEN BY GOVT
    • SC TO HEAR THE MATTER AGAIN ON MONDAY

