Breaking News Live Updates - 21 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 21st August 2022
By News18/ Updated: August 21, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • August 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SISODIA - POLITICAL VENDETTA AGAINST ME:MANISH SISODIA

    • 10K CR EVERY YEAR VIA EXCISE POLICY: SISODIA
  • August 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SIDDARAMAIAH - CM BOMMAI SPEAKS TO COPS, ORDERS PROBE

    • ENSURE LAW & ORDER SITUATION: CM BOMMAI
    • I HAVE SPOKEN TO SIDDARAMAIAH: CM BOMMAI
    • WILL PROVIDE ALL KIND OF SECURITY: CM BOMMAI
  • August 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI'S PITCH ON 'HAR GHAR JAL'

    • PM MODI HAILS MISSION TO CONSERVE WATER
    • MODI: WE’VE SUCCEEDED ON ‘HAR GHAR JAL’ MISSION
    • PM:’HAR GHAR JAL’ MISSION HAS REACHED EVERY CORNER
    • THIS IS A GREAT EXAMPLE OF ‘SABKA PRAYAS’:PM MODI
    • GOA 1ST STATE TO BECOME WATER CERTIFIED: PM MODI
    • PM MODI CONGRATULATES GOA ON IT’S BIG FEAT
    • PM HAILS ‘SABKA PRAYAS’ MODEL FOR DEVELOPMENT
    • WATER SECURITY VERY IMPORTANT FOR INDIA: PM
    • GOVT AIMS AT WATER SECURITY FOR ALL: PM
    • HAR GHAR JAL MISSION HAS BENEFITED MANY: PM MODI
    • ‘HAR GHAR JAL’ MISSION HAS HELPED WOMEN: PM
    • WATER IN EVERY HOUSE WILL REDUCE DISCRIMINATION: PM
    • ‘HAR GHAR JAL’ FOR ‘NARI SHAKTI’: PM MODI
  • August 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CONG - CONGRESS CALLS MEETING OF SENIOR LEADERS

    • CONG’S KEY MEET AT AICC HEADQUARTERS ON AUG 23
  • August 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

    • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
    • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
    • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
    • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
    • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
    • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE
  • August 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CBI HEAT ON SISODIA - MANISH SISODIA TWEETS, BACKS DELHI EXCISE POLICY

    • AMID EXCISE POLICY FLAK, MANISH SISODIA TWEETS
    • ‘DELHI EXCISE POLICY IS THE BEST IN THE COUNTRY’

