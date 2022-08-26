Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 26 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 26th August 2022
By News18/ Updated: August 26, 2022, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 26 August 2022

  • August 26, 2022 07:10 (IST)

    J&K - J&K HC REOPENS CASE OF NADIMARG MASSACRE

    • NADIMARG MASSACRE:HEARING ON SEPTEMBER 15
  • August 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    TREMORS WITHIN AAP? - BJP REFUTES THE CLAIMS: 'BID TO DIVERT ATTENTION'

    • AAP TRYING TO DIVERT ATTENTION FROM SCAM: BJP
  • August 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM SECURITY BREACH - BJP BRIEFS MEDIA ON PM SECURITY BREACH ISSUE

    • ‘PUNJAB GOVT FAILED TO PROVIDE SECURITY TO PM’
    • MOCKERY OF PM’S SECURITY, CLAIMS BJP
    • UNION MIN HITS OUT AT THE THEN CONG GOVT IN PUNJAB
    • SSP FAILED TO PROVIDE SECURITY TO PM: BJP
    • ALL SENIOR OFFICIALS WERE MISSING FROM SPOT: BJP
    • ‘PUNJAB POLICE WAS MUTE ON PM’S SECURITY BREACH’
    • WHO INFORMED PROTESTERS ABOUT THE ROUTE?: BJP
    • WHY WERE KEY OFFICIALS NOT PRESENT AT SITE: BJP
    • THEN PUNJAB CM TOOK THE MATTER LIGHTLY: UNION MIN
    • CONG HANDS IN GLOVE WITH ANTI-NATIONALS: UNION MIN
    • BJP: CONG KA HATH DESH VIRODHIYON KE SATH
    • DID CONG WANT BREACH OF PM’S SECURITY: BJP
    • ONE PARIVAARS USE CONG: UNION MINISTER
    • WHO SCRIPTED PM’S SECURITY BREACH, BJP ASKS
    • WAS CHANNI WORKING UNDER TOP BRASS’ DIRECTION: BJP
    • BJP: PROTESTERS PRESENT WITHIN 100 M OF PM CONVOY
    • PM WAS TRAVELLING 10 KMS FROM PAK BORDER:UNION MIN
    • CONG VIOLATED THE SPG ACT: UNION MINISTER
    • BJP: SECURITY WAS NOT DEPLOYED ALONG PM ROUTE
    • WHY WAS CM, DGP & SSP NOT PRESENT AT THE SPOT: BJP
  • August 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NOVAK DJOKOVIC - NOVAK DJOKOVIC TO SKIP UPCOMING U.S. OPEN

    • WILL NOT BE ABLE TO TRAVEL TO U.S.: DJOKOVIC
    • DJOKOVIC WISHES LUCK TO ‘FELLOW PLAYERS’
  • August 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    LAND FOR JOB SCAM - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON LAND FOR JOB SCAM

    • 1458 CASES IN LAND FOR JOB SCAM: SOURCES
    • CBI IN POSSESSION OF A HARD DISK: SOURCES
    • DISK FOUND WITH NAMES OF ALL CANDIDATES: SOURCE
  • August 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    J'KHAND MINING SCAM - J'KHAND GUV HOLDS MEET ON MINING SCAM: SOURCE

    • SOURCE: J’KHAND GUV MEETS OFFICIALS AT RAJ BHAVAN
    • J’KHAND GUV STUDYING ECI REPORT: SOURCE
  • August 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    J&K INFILTRATION - J&K: BARAMULLA INFILTRATION BID FOILED

    • ARMED FORCES ELIMINATE 3 INFILTRATORS
    • ARMS & AMMUNITION RECOVERED IN SEARCH OP
  • August 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HYDERABAD HATE STORM - MAN WHO RAISED 'SAR TAN SE JUDA' SLOGAN ARRESTED

    • SYED KASHAF ARRESTED, BEING TAKEN BEFORE COURT
  • August 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL: PAK INFILTRATION BLUEPRINT

    • TOP INTEL SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18
    • TERROR CAMPS SHIFTED NEAR LoC: SOURCES
    • TERROR LAUNCHPAD FEW KMs AWAY FROM LoC: SOURCE
    • ‘PAK PLACED LAUNCHPADS AT MULTIPLE ENTRY POINTS’
    • SOURCE: 300 SMALL WEAPONS TRANSPORTED TO INDIA
    • WEAPON CACHES ESTABLISHED IN & NEAR SRINAGAR:SOURCE
    • 50 FOREIGN TERRORISTS IN SRINAGAR: SOURCE
    • TERRORISTS AWAIT ORDERS FROM ISI HANDLERS: SOURCE
    • UNIMAGINABLE BORDER TREACHERY BY PAKISTAN
    • PAK’S CHILLING CEASEFIRE DUPLICTY EXPOSED
    • CNN-NEWS18 MAPS TERROR LAUNCHPADS ALONG LoC
  • August 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BJP - NOW: BJP'S BRIEFING AFTER AAP'S POACHING CLAIMS

    • ‘LOTUS BOGUS’ TO DIVERT THE FOCUS: BJP
    • BJP REITERATES ‘TAMASHA’ CHARGE AGAINST AAP

