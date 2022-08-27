Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 27 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

  • August 27, 2022 07:25 (IST)

    FIRE - DELHI: FIRE BREAKS OUT IN PVC WASTE NEAR NANGLOI

    • August 27, 2022 07:05 (IST)

      NEERAJ - NEERAJ CHOPRA MAKES INDIA PROUD AGAIN

      • CLINCHES DIAMOND LEAGUE MEETING TITLE
      • NEERAJ CLINCHES TITLE WITH 89.08 M THROW
      • 1ST INDIAN TO BAG THE PRESTIGIOUS TITLE
    • August 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      SOREN - KEY MEETING OF UPA MLAs AT SOREN'S RESIDENCE

      • KEY MEET AT HEMANT SOREN’S HOUSE TODAY
      • AMID SPECULATIONS OF SOREN’S DISQUALIFICATION
      • MLAs ARRIVE AT SOREN’S RESIDENCE FOR KEY MEET
      • LIVE VISUALS OF MLAs ARRIVING AT SOREN’S HOUSE
    • August 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      SONALI - SONALI PHOGAT'S NEPHEW SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

      • SONALI HAD NO LINK TO GOPAL KANDA: NEPHEW
      • SUDHIR HAD HACKED SONALI’S PHONE: NEPHEW
      • SUDHIR IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE MURDER: NEPHEW
    • August 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM SECURITY BREACH - BJP BRIEFS MEDIA ON PM SECURITY BREACH ISSUE

      • ‘PUNJAB GOVT FAILED TO PROVIDE SECURITY TO PM’
      • MOCKERY OF PM’S SECURITY, CLAIMS BJP
      • UNION MIN HITS OUT AT THE THEN CONG GOVT IN PUNJAB
      • SSP FAILED TO PROVIDE SECURITY TO PM: BJP
      • ALL SENIOR OFFICIALS WERE MISSING FROM SPOT: BJP
      • ‘PUNJAB POLICE WAS MUTE ON PM’S SECURITY BREACH’
      • WHO INFORMED PROTESTERS ABOUT THE ROUTE?: BJP
      • WHY WERE KEY OFFICIALS NOT PRESENT AT SITE: BJP
      • THEN PUNJAB CM TOOK THE MATTER LIGHTLY: UNION MIN
      • CONG HANDS IN GLOVE WITH ANTI-NATIONALS: UNION MIN
      • BJP: CONG KA HATH DESH VIRODHIYON KE SATH
      • DID CONG WANT BREACH OF PM’S SECURITY: BJP
      • ONE PARIVAARS USE CONG: UNION MINISTER
      • WHO SCRIPTED PM’S SECURITY BREACH, BJP ASKS
      • WAS CHANNI WORKING UNDER TOP BRASS’ DIRECTION: BJP
      • BJP: PROTESTERS PRESENT WITHIN 100 M OF PM CONVOY
      • PM WAS TRAVELLING 10 KMS FROM PAK BORDER:UNION MIN
      • CONG VIOLATED THE SPG ACT: UNION MINISTER
      • BJP: SECURITY WAS NOT DEPLOYED ALONG PM ROUTE
      • WHY WAS CM, DGP & SSP NOT PRESENT AT THE SPOT: BJP
    • August 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KEJRIWAL - KEJRIWAL DEFENDS DELHI SCHOOL MODEL

      • AMID HEAT ON SCHOOL MODEL, KEJRIWAL’S DEFENCE
      • KEJRIWAL REITERATES OPERATION ‘LOTUS’ JIBE
      • ‘CENTRE WANTS TO HALT DELHI SCHOOL MODEL’
      • QUESTIONING OUR MODEL AS THEY’RE SCARED: CM
    • August 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      HYDERABAD HATE STORM - MAN WHO RAISED 'SAR TAN SE JUDA' SLOGAN ARRESTED

      • SYED KASHAF ARRESTED, BEING TAKEN BEFORE COURT
    • August 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      DELHI - SHOOTOUT IN SOUTH DELHI: 1 KILLED, 1 INJURED

      • DELHI POLICE SUSPECTS GANGWAR
    • August 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - MAJOR CRACKDOWN ON TERROR IN ASSAM

      • ANSARUL BANGLA, AL QAEDA TERROR MODULE BUSTED
      • ASSAM DGP BHASKAR MAHANTA SPEAKS TO NEWS18
      • HAVE ALREADY BUSTED 5, 6 MODULES ACROSS ASSAM: DGP
      • ‘TRYING TO CONNECT LINK B/W ASSAM,OTHER STATES’
    • August 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      AZAD QUITS - AZAD RESIGNATION FALLOUT IN J&K: MORE LEADERS QUIT

      • MOHD AKRAM, MOHD AMIN QUIT CONG AFTER AZAD
      • J&K CONGRESS COLLAPSE: MORE LEADERS QUIT
      • CONGRESS CRUMBLES IN J&K, AZAD AND OTHERS LEAVE
    • August 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      'AZAD' FROM CONG - CONG NEEDS A SERIOUS INTROSPECTION: KUMAR

      • FMR UNION MIN ASHWANI KUMAR SPEAKS TO NEWS18
      • SENIOR LEADERS ARE FEELING HUMILIATED: KUMAR
      • AZAD’S EXIT WAS EXPECTED: ASHWANI KUMAR
      • SENIOR LEADERS FEEL NOT WANTED IN THE PARTY:KUMAR
      • AZAD’S LETTER SPEAKS ABOUT HIS PAIN: KUMAR
      • THIS IS A BAD NEWS FOR CONGRESS: KUMAR
      • EX-CONG LEADER KUMAR ON AZAD’S CONG EXIT
      • ‘SAD FOR THE OPPOSITION STRENGTH IN THE COUNTRY’
      • ‘CHALLENGE FOR LEADERSHIP IS NOW TO LOOK INWARDS’
      • CONG FINDING FAULTS, NOT FIXING THE MISTAKES:KUMAR
      • ‘CONG NEEDS TO DISCUSS THE MATTER WITH LEADERS’

