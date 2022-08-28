Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 28 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

By News18/ Updated: August 28, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • August 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SONALI PHOGAT DEATH CASE - HARYANA CM KHATTAR MEETS SONALI PHOGAT'S FAMILY

    • CM KHATTAR ASSURES FAMILY OF ALL POSSIBLE HELP
    • WILL WRITE A LETTER TO GOA GOVT: CM KHATTAR
    • WILL URGE FOR CBI PROBE FROM GOA GOVT: CM KHATTAR
  • August 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - NOW: PM MODI LIVE FROM GUJARAT

    • NOW: PM ADDRESSES KHADI UTSAV IN AHMEDABAD
    • PM INAUGURATES THE ATAL BRIDGE IN AHMEDABAD
  • August 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    J'KHAND CM - J'KHAND CM HEMANT SOREN HITS OUT AT BJP

    • WE ARE TRIBALS, THERE IS NO FEAR IN OUR DNA: SOREN
  • August 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HYDERABAD HATE STORM - MAN WHO RAISED 'SAR TAN SE JUDA' SLOGAN ARRESTED

    • SYED KASHAF ARRESTED, BEING TAKEN BEFORE COURT
  • August 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GHULAM - AFTER DUMPING CONG, AZAD MEETS J&K LEADERS

    • GHULAM NABI AZAD HOLDS KEY MEET IN DELHI
    • GHULAM NABI AZAD MEETS J&K LEADERS IN DELHI
    • FIRST VISUALS OF KEY MEET ON CNN-NEWS18
  • August 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI - BJP STAGES MEGA PROTEST IN DELHI

    • MASSIVE PROTEST OVER LIQUORGATE STORM
    • DELHI BJP CHIEF LEADS MEGA PROTEST IN DELHI
    • BJP HITS STREETS AGAINST AAP GOVT IN DELHI
    • BJP’S MEGA PROTEST AGAINST MANISH SISODIA
    • CNN-NEWS18 REPORTS LIVE FROM PROTEST SITE
    • BJP DEMANDS MANISH SISODIA BE SACKED
  • August 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AZAD QUITS - AZAD RESIGNATION FALLOUT IN J&K: MORE LEADERS QUIT

    • MOHD AKRAM, MOHD AMIN QUIT CONG AFTER AZAD
    • J&K CONGRESS COLLAPSE: MORE LEADERS QUIT
    • CONGRESS CRUMBLES IN J&K, AZAD AND OTHERS LEAVE

