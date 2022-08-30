Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 30 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 30 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 30th August 2022
By News18/ Updated: August 30, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 30 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • August 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SONALI PHOGAT DEATH CASE - SONALI DEATH CASE: DGP SUBMITS REPORT TO GOA CM

    • GOA DGP SUBMITS REPORT TO CM SAWANT IN SONALI CASE
  • August 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SONALI - DGP GOA GIVES 4-5 PAGE REPORT TO CM SAWANT

    • August 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI - DAY 2 OF PM MODI'S GUJARAT VISIT

      • August 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        KARNATKA - 'ACCUSED' SEER MEETS PONTIFFS AT MUTT

        • POLICE TEAM AT MURUGA MUTT AMID ASSAULT CHARGE
        • COMPLAINANTS TAKEN TO SEER’S ROOM AT MUTT
      • August 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        KARNATAKA - 'ACCUSED' SEER APPLIES FOR ANTICIPATORY BAIL

        • ‘ACCUSED’ SEER APPROACHES DISTRICT COURT
        • COURT TO TAKE UP PLEA ON SEPTEMBER 1ST
      • August 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        JHARKHAND SHOCKER - SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

        • FMR RAJYA SABHA MP SWAMY ON ‘FREE TEMPLES’ DEBATE
      • August 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        CONG - CONGRESS TO HOLD ROADSHOW IN J&K

        • AFTER AZAD DITCHES CONG, CONG TO HOLD ROADSHOW
      • August 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BIHAR - CBI TOP SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18

        • CBI UPSET WITH TEJASHWI’S PRESS CONFERENCE:SOURCE
        • CBI UPSET WITH TEJASHWI’S OPEN THREATS: SOURCE
      • August 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        AAP VS L-G - AAP ACCUSES L-G OF 1400 CR CORRUPTION

        • AAP SEEKS DELHI L-G’S RESIGNATION
        • AAP PROTESTS AGAINST L-G, SEEKS RESIGNATION
      • August 30, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        45TH RIL AGM - 'TO BE AMONG TOP 5 PRODUCERS OF PVC'

        • CARBON FIBRE-GROWTH ENGINE FOR O2C: AMBANI
        • SUSTAINABILITY THROUGH CIRCULAR ECONOMY: AMBANI
        • TO LAUNCH FMCG BUSINESS THIS YEAR: ISHA AMBANI
        • ‘COMMITTED TO INTEGRATE OIL-TO-CHEMICALS BIZ’
        • ‘3MTPA CAPACITY PTA PLANT & 1 MTPA PET PLANT PLAN’
        • ‘PTA & PET PLANS TARGET FOR COMPLETION BY 2026’
        • AMBANI: WILL REINVEST IN POLYESTER FILAMENT YARN
        • ‘POLYESTER STAPLE FIBRE POLYESTER EXPANSION AIM’
        • ‘WILL TRIPLE EXISTING CAPACITY IN VINYL CHAIN’
        • AMBANI: RENEWABLE ENERGY CONSUMPTION JUMPED 352%
        • CARBON-FIBRE TO DRIVE OIL-TO-CHEMICAL OP GROWTH
        • $5 TN PER YEAR REQUIRED IN GREEN ENERGY GLOBALLY
        • ‘ON OUR WAY TO CREATE A MANUFACTURING ECOSYSTEM’
        • NEW GIGA FACTORY FOR POWER ELECTRONICS: AMBANI
        • WE ARE ACTIVELY WORKING ON BIO ENERGY: AMBANI
        • PREPARED TO DOUBLE INVESTMENT: AMBANI
        • ‘SCALING UP OUR MANUFACTURING ECOSYSTEM’
        • 100% STAKE IN REC SOLAR FOR SOLAR PV: AMBANI
        • SOLAR PV TECH CONSTANTLY EVOLVING: AMBANI
        • ‘AIM TO START PRODUCTION OF BATTERY PACKS BY 2023’
        • ‘STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LITHIUM WERKS’
        • ‘WILL MAKE INDIA A WORLD LEADER IN NEW ENERGY MFG’
        • ‘CREDIBLE ALTERNATIVE TO CHINA IN NEW ENERGY MFG’
        • ‘ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST VALUABLE ENTERPRISES’
        • 2 DECADES OF SERVING RIL AS CHAIRMAN: AMBANI
        • OUR STORY IS AN UNPUTDOWNABLE BOOK:AMBANI
        • ‘INSTITUTIONAL CULTURE BEHIND RIL’S SUCCESS’
        • ERA OF TECH BREAKTHROUGHS: AMBANI
        • NEW INDIA WILL BECOME ONE OF TOP 3 ECONOMIES:AMBANI
        • NEED YOUR BLESSINGS FOR AKASH, ISHA, ANANT:AMBANI
        • NEXT GEN WILL CREATE MORE EXCITING CHAPTERS: AMBANI
        • ‘NEXT GEN LEADERS TAKING OVER REINS CONFIDENTLY’
        • ANNUAL EBITDA CROSSED 1.25 LK CRORE IN FY’22
        • RIL TO INVEST 75K CRORE ON O2C EXPANSION
        • RIL TO INVEST 75K CRORE ON NEW ENERGY BIZ

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read the Latest News and Breaking News here