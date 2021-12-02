Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 02 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 2nd December 2021
By News18/ Updated: December 02, 2021, 05:55 IST

  • December 02, 2021 07:00 (IST)

    ODISHA - RED ALERT FOR HEAVY RAINFALL IN ODISHA DISTs

    • ODISHA: IMD ISSUES RED ALERT FOR HEAVY RAINFALL
  • December 02, 2021 06:35 (IST)

    COVID - U.S REPORTS 1ST OMICRON CASE IN CALIFORNIA

    • W.H.O ON FORMATION OF NEW COVID VARIANTS
    • TRAVEL BANS WON’T STOP SPREAD OF OMICRON: W.H.O
  • December 02, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    TMC - 'ATTACK AGAINST BUS CARRYING TMC WORKERS'

    • TRIPURA POLICE CONFIRM ATTACK ON TMC WORKERS
    • 12 PEOPLE INJURED IN ATTACK: TRIPURA POLICE
  • December 02, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    FARM LAWS - PRESIDENT APPROVES REPEAL OF FARM LAWS BILL 2021

    • December 02, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      DELHI - CONSTRUCTION WORK BANNED IN DELHI: GOPAL RAI

      • NO ENTRY OF TRUCKS TILL DECEMBER 7: RAI
      • WATER SPRINKLING WILL CONTINUE IN DELHI: RAI
    • December 02, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      CHAUPAL - DELHI CM ARVIND KEJRIWAL AT NEWS18 CHAUPAL

      • MAMATA IS MY ELDER SISTER: KEJRIWAL
      • WHOEVER WANTS TO LEAD OPPN, CAN LEAD: KEJRIWAL
      • ‘NATIONS WELFARE IS NOT ABOUT ANY INDIVIDUAL’
      • ‘EVERYONE MUST COME TOGETHER FOR INDIA’
      • WE HAVE REVOLUTIONISED SCHOOLING SYSTEM:DELHI CM
      • KEJRIWAL DENIES TALKS WITH NAVJOT SIDHU
      • KEJRIWAL: SIDHU IS HAPPY IN CONG,HE WON’T JOIN
      • KEJRIWAL TIGHTLIPPED ON AAP’S PUNJAB CM FACE
      • KEJRIWAL QUESTIONS PUNJAB GOVT OVER PARALI ISSUE
      • KISAN BEING MADE A PAWN IN PARALI MATTER:KEJRIWAL
      • DELHI CM BLAMES PREVIOUS GOVTS FOR PARALI CRISIS
      • ‘SOLUTION FOUND IN DELHI, WHY CAN’T PUNJAB GOVT’
      • KEJRIWAL SAYS MSP STATUTE FOR INDIA POSSIBLE
      • WE ARE WITH THE KISAN: KEJRIWAL
      • WE HAVEN’T DECIDED ON ALLIANCE IN U.P: KEJRIWAL
      • PEOPLE’S MOOD IN U.P AGAINST THE BJP: KEJRIWAL
      • KEJRIWAL PREDICTS SP TO STORM BACK TO POWER IN UP
      • ‘THOSE WHO CREATE HOPE IN MIND OF PEOPLE WILL WIN’

