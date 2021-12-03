Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 03 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 03 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 3rd December 2021
By News18/ Updated: December 03, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 03 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • December 03, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - 300 UNITS OF FREE POWER IF WE WIN: KEJRIWAL

    • CLINIC IN PUNJAB’S EVERY MOHALLA: KEJRIWAL
    • 16000 MOHALLA CLINICS IN PUNJAB IF WE WIN:KEJRIWAL
    • ‘GOOD EDUCATION FOR BETTER PUNJAB & INDIA’
    • ‘WE REVAMPED EDUCATION IN DELHI GOVT SCHOOLS’
  • December 03, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PRIYANKA - PRIYANKA GANDHI SLAMS AKHILESH YADAV

    • PRIYANKA NAMES AKHILESH AND TARGETS HIM
    • HE DIDN’T MEET VICTIMS OF SONBHADRA MASSACRE: PGV
    • SILENCE OF OPPOSITION BEHIND BJP’S SUCCESS: PGV
  • December 03, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    POLLUTION - 'DELHI SCHOOLS TO BE SHUT TILL FURTHER ORDERS'

    • SCHOOLS TO BE SHUT FROM TOMORROW: DELHI MIN
  • December 03, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI TO UNVEIL KASHI PROJECT ON DECEMBER 13

    • SOURCE: PM PART OF KASHI PROJECT CONCEPTUALISATION
  • December 03, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PARL - CONG, RJD, TMC, CPM, NCP WALK OUT OF RAJYA SABHA

    • December 03, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      NADDA - JP NADDA AT NEWS18 CHAUPAL

      • December 03, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        FARM LAWS - PRESIDENT APPROVES REPEAL OF FARM LAWS BILL 2021

        • December 03, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          COVID - 'TRACED PATIENTS' PRIMARY & SECONDARY CONTACT'

          • K’TAKA HEALTH MINISTER ON OMICRON SCARE
          • 5 ON CONTACT LIST TEST +VE: K’TAKA HEALTH MIN
          • ALL WERE VACCINATED: K’TAKA HEALTH MIN

        Read more

        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

        Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.