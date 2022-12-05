Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 05 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 5th December 2022
By News18/ Updated: December 05, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • December 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    WB BHUPATINAGAR BLAST: - TMC SLAMS SUVENDU OVER LETTER TO HM

    • December 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      RAHUL GANDHI - RAHUL RAKES UP 'SAVARKAR' ISSUE AT BHARAT JODO

      • CONG IS MAHATMA GANDHI’S PARTY: RAHUL GANDHI
      • CONG IS NOT SAVARKAR OR GODSE’S PARTY: RAHUL
    • December 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM - AHEAD OF PH-2 POLLS, PM MODI IN GANDHINAGAR

      • PM MODI LEAVES PARTY OFFICE AFTER KEY MEET
      • KEY BJP MEETING CONCLUDES IN GANDHINAGAR
    • December 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      JAMIAT ULAMA-I-HIND - PLEA SEEKS SC STATUS FOR DALIT MUSLIMS

      • ‘PLEA FOR RESERVATIONS FOR JOBS & ADMISSIONS’
      • JAMIAT ULAMA-I-HIND’S PETITION IN SUPREME COURT
    • December 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      DELHI MCD POLLS - MCD POLLS: BJP MAKES MASSIVE ALLEGATIONS

      • MANOJ TIWARI MAKES BIG CLAIMS AGAINST AAP
      • BJP: NAMES OF 450 VOTERS DELETED FROM VOTERS LIST
      • VOTERS NAMES DELETED IN SUBASH MOHALLA: BJP
      • BJP CLAIMS CONSPIRACY BY AAP IN DELHI MCD POLLS
      • NAMES REMOVED AS VOTERS SUPPORTED BJP: TIWARI

