Breaking News Live Updates - 07 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 7th December 2021
December 07, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

  • December 07, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SKM - SPLIT BETWEEN KISAN OVER CONTINUING STIR: SOURCE

    • ‘KISAN NOT CONVINCED WITH IDEA OF CONTINUING STIR’
    • PUNJAB FARMERS WANT TO GO BACK: SOURCES
    • SKM FORCING FARMERS TO CONTINUE PROTEST: SOURCE
    • FINAL CALL OVER STIR AFTER TODAY’S MEET:SOURCE
  • December 07, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    POLLUTION - SC ADJOURNS POLLUTION HEARING TO NEXT FRIDAY

    • CENTRE FORMS 5-MEMBER TASK FORCE
    • TASK FORCE FORMED OVER DELHI-NCR POLLUTION
    • SUPREME COURT HEARING ON POLLUTION NEXT FRIDAY
  • December 07, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    OMICRON - MUMBAI REPORTS 2 OMICRON VARIANT CASES

    • TOTAL OMICRON CASES FROM MAHA STANDS AT 10
    • S AFRICA RETURNEE & U.S RETURNEE TEST +VE
    • 2 PFIZER JABBED TEST +VE FOR OMICRON IN MUMBAI
    • INDIA REPORTS TOTAL 23 OMICRON CASES SO FAR
  • December 07, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    NAGALAND - ATTEMPT WAS MADE TO STOP VEHICLE: SHAH

    • SHOTS WERE FIRED AT THE VEHICLE: SHAH
    • VEHICLE WITH 8 OVERSPED INSTEAD OF STOPPING: HM
    • FORCES RECEIVED INTEL ON INSURGENTS: HM SHAH
    • S.I.T FORMED TO PROBE INCIDENT: HM AMIT SHAH
    • NEARY 250 ATTACKED ASSAM RIFLE CAMP: HM AMIT SHAH
    • ONE SOLDIER WAS KILLED IN THE VIOLENCE: HM SHAH
    • ARMY HAS REGRETED THE DEATH OF CIVILIANS: HM
    • IT WAS A CASE OF MISTAKEN IDENTITY: HM AMIT SHAH
    • FIRING WAS DONE IN SELF-DEFENCE: HM SHAH
    • NAGALAND FIRING: NHRC TAKES SUO-MOTU COGNISANCE
    • NHRC NOTICE TO DEFENCE SECY, HOME SECY & DGP
  • December 07, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    INDIA-RUSSIA - JOIN STATEMENT ON INDIA-RUSSIA SUMMIT

    • 9 GOVT TO GOVT AGREEMENTS IN INDIA-RUSSIA SUBMIT
    • ‘AGREEMENT ON JOINT MANUFACTURING IN INDIA’
    • RUSSIA BACKS ‘MAKE IN INDIA’ PROGRAMME
    • ‘WELCOMES NEW DEFENCE PROGRAMME FOR 2021-2031’
  • December 07, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    BATTLE FOR U.P - SOME PEOPLE DID POLITICS OVER BABA SAHEB: CM YOGI

    • ‘THEY WERE SILENT DURING ATROCITIES AGAINST POOR’
    • ANARCHY HAD BECOME SYNONYM OF SP: CM YOGI
    • YOGI: SP’S ‘JHANDA’ WAS SYNONYMOUS WITH ‘GOONDA’
    • WE HAVE ENDED HOOLIGANISM: CM YOGI
    • YOGI LAUNCHES BIG ATTACK ON SP IN AZAMGARH
    • SP FORCEFULLY OCCUPIED LAND OF DALITS: CM YOGI
    • SP ANARCHY NOT HIDDEN FROM ANYONE: CM YOGI
  • December 07, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    AMIT SHAH - HM'S STATEMENT ON NAGALAND INCIDENT

    • NOW: HOME MINISTER’S STATEMENT IN RS
  • December 07, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    'ABBA JAAN' - U.P CM YOGI'S 'ABBA JAAN' JIBE AT SAMAJWADI PARTY

    • EARLIER SP CALLED IT BJP’S VACCINE: CM YOGI
    • NOW, SP’S ‘ABBA JAAN’ HAS ALSO TAKEN VACCINE: YOGI

