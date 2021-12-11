Breaking News Live Updates - 11 December 2021: Maharashtra Now Has Over 50% Vaccinated Adult Population

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
MUMBAI REPORTS NO COVID FATALITY 2ND TIME SINCE PANDEMIC
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL IN MUMBAI REMAINS AT 16,355
FARMERS RETURN HOME TODAY
HOMECOMING AFTER SUSPENSION OF 1-YEAR-LONG PROTEST AGAINST FARM LAWS
More than 50 percent of Maharashtra’s adult population has been administered both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Last night a humming sound of suspected drone was heard by alert BSF troops in Chadwal area of Kathua district along international border. To rule out any possibility of weapons or Narcotics dropping by suspected drone, search operation is being carried out by BSF and special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir police.
Samajwadi Party presidents of all 75 districts have been called to Lucknow on Saturday for discussing candidature for upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022.
