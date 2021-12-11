Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 11 December 2021: Maharashtra Now Has Over 50% Vaccinated Adult Population

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 11 December 2021: Maharashtra Now Has Over 50% Vaccinated Adult Population

For 11th December 2021
By News18/ Updated: December 11, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 11 December 2021: Maharashtra Now Has Over 50% Vaccinated Adult Population

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and...

Read More
  • December 11, 2021 22:20 (IST)

    CHOPPER CRASH - MORTAL REMAINS WILL BE GIVEN TO FAMILIES

    • LAST RITES WITH FULL MILITARY HONOURS
  • December 11, 2021 22:18 (IST)

    COVID-MUMBAI SEES NO COVID-19 RELATED FATALITY IN LAST 24 HOURS

    MUMBAI REPORTS NO COVID FATALITY 2ND TIME SINCE PANDEMIC

    COVID-19 DEATH TOLL IN MUMBAI REMAINS AT 16,355

  • December 11, 2021 22:11 (IST)

    FARMERS- FARMERS VACATE PROTEST SITE AT SINGHU, RETURN HOME

    FARMERS RETURN HOME TODAY

    HOMECOMING AFTER SUSPENSION OF 1-YEAR-LONG PROTEST AGAINST FARM LAWS

  • December 11, 2021 17:00 (IST)

    ED - ED CONDUCTS RAIDS IN 4 PLACES IN KERALA

    • RAIDS RELATED TO PFI LEADERS IN KERALA
    • ED RECOVERS INCRIMINATING DOCUMENTS,DIGITAL DEVICES
    • EVIDENCES OF FOREIGN FUNDING SEIZED BY ED
    • ACQUISITION OF PROPERTIES ABROAD ALSO SEIZED BY ED
  • December 11, 2021 16:25 (IST)

    U.S - AT LEAST 50 DEAD AFTER TORNADO HITS KENTUCKY

    • TORNADO HITS U.S STATE OF KENTUCKY: GOVERNOR
  • December 11, 2021 15:20 (IST)

    FAROOQ - PEOPLE IN KASHMIR WERE USED AS VOTE BANKS:FAROOQ

    • December 11, 2021 15:15 (IST)

      KASHMIR - PEOPLE IN KASHMIR WERE USED AS VOTE BANKS:FAROOQ

      • December 11, 2021 15:00 (IST)

        AKHILESH - AKHILESH YADAV SLAMS YOGI GOVERNMENT

        • December 11, 2021 14:27 (IST)

          Maharashtra Now Has Over 50% Vaccinated Adult Population

          More than 50 percent of Maharashtra’s adult population has been administered both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

        • December 11, 2021 13:40 (IST)

          YOGI - DEVELOPMENT IS PM MODI'S KEY AGENDA: YOGI

          • ‘SARYU CANAL PROJECT COMPLETED UNDER PM MODI’
          • ‘TODAY, BECAUSE OF PM 16/18 SCHEMES FULFILLED’
        • December 11, 2021 13:00 (IST)

          PM - PM MODI REACHES BALRAMPUR, U.P

          • AREAS NEARBY BALRAMPUR ALSO TO BENEFIT: PM
          • ‘ENOUGH WATER FOR KISAN FIELDS IS OUR PRIORITY’
          • PM: LAKHS OF FARMERS TO BENEFIT FROM THIS PROJECT
          • PREVIOUS GOVTS WASTED NATION’S MONEY & TIME: PM
          • SARYU CANAL PROJECT WAS PENDING SINCE DECADES: PM
          • PM: AROUND 10K CRORE WAS SPENT TO COMPLETE PROJECT
          • PM MODI SLAMS OPPN GOVT IN BALRAMPUR
          • OPPN ONLY INTERESTED IN CLAIMING CREDITS: PM
          • THIS IS DOUBLE ENGINE GOVERNMENT: PM MODI
          • THIS IS SPEED OF GOVT’S WORK OF DOUBLE ENGINE: PM
          • PRIORITY OF SOME IS TO CUT THE LACE: PM MODI
          • PM: OUR PRIORITY IS TO COMPLETE SCHEMES ON TIME
          • WOMEN OWN HOUSES UNDER PM YOJANA SCHEME: PM
          • ‘DURING COVID, WE ENSURED EVERYONE HAD FOOD TO EAT’
          • ‘YOGI GOVT MISSION IS TO EMPOWER BACKWARD CLASSES’
        • December 11, 2021 12:41 (IST)

          Search Ops Along International Border After Drone Activity Suspected

          Last night a humming sound of suspected drone was heard by alert BSF troops in Chadwal area of Kathua district along international border. To rule out any possibility of weapons or Narcotics dropping by suspected drone, search operation is being carried out by BSF and special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir police.

        • December 11, 2021 12:05 (IST)

          RAWAT - THE FINAL SALUTE TO GENERAL BIPIN RAWAT

          • GEN RAWAT’S ASHES TO BE IMMERSED IN GANGA
          • ASHES OF GEN RAWAT, WIFE TAKEN TO HARIDWAR
        • December 11, 2021 11:20 (IST)

          KERALA - KERALA GUV WRITES TO CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN

          • December 11, 2021 10:05 (IST)

            J&K - EXCL: NEWS18 ACCESSES BANDIPORA ATTACK VISUALS

            • VISUALS OF FRIDAY’S BANDIPORA TERROR ATTACK
          • December 11, 2021 10:00 (IST)

            KERALA - EXCL: NEWS18 ACCESSES BANDIPORA ATTACK VISUALS

            • December 11, 2021 09:40 (IST)

              KERALA - KERALA CM SLAMS INDIAN UNION MUSLIM LEAGUE

              • December 11, 2021 09:29 (IST)

                Samajwadi Party to Discuss Candidature for 2022 UP Polls in Lucknow Today

                Samajwadi Party presidents of all 75 districts have been called to Lucknow on Saturday for discussing candidature for upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022.

              • December 11, 2021 09:10 (IST)

                U'KHAND - U'KHAND CM PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI'S PRO SACKED

                Read more

                admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

                If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

                Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

                All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

                Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.