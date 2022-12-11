Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 11 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 11th December 2022
By News18/ Updated: December 11, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • December 11, 2022 06:55 (IST)

    YS SHARMILA - FACEOFF B/W KCR GOVT & YS SHARMILA INTENSIFIES

    • YSRTP CLAIMS COPS STALLED SHARMILA’S PROTEST
    • YSRTP: POLICE TOOK YS SHARMILA TO HOSPITAL
    • YSRTP: POLICE FORCEFULLY BROKE SHARMILA’S FAST
  • December 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    TARAN TARAN ATTACK - DGP PUNJAB: FIR FILED UNDER UAPA

    • NOT RULING OUT CROSS BORDER ATTACK: DGP PUNJAB
  • December 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MANISH TIWARI - MANISH TEWARI MOVES ADJOURNMENT MOTION

    • ‘VP SHOULDN’T HAVE MADE STATEMENT FROM THE CHAIR’
  • December 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MANISH TEWARI - MANISH TEWARI EXCL ON NEWS18 ON COLLEGIUM ROW

    • NJAC JUDGEMENT IS THE LAW OF THE LAND: TEWARI
    • MANISH TEWARI TAKES A JIBE AT V-P DHANKHAR
  • December 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HIMACHAL ELECTIONS - SUSPENSE GROWS IN HP OVER CM FACE

    • THREE NAMES STILL DOING THE ROUNDS FOR POST
  • December 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HIMACHAL - FIGHT OVER CM FACE IN HIMACHAL ESCALATES

    • PRATIBHA’S SHOW OF STRENGTH, CADRES PROTEST
    • PRATIBHA’S SUPPORTERS STOP BAGHEL’S CAR
  • December 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    FIFA - FIFA WC 2022: MOROCCO WIN AGAINST PORTUGAL

    • MOROCCO KNOCK PORTUGAL OUT OF FIFA WC 2022
  • December 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ELON MUSK - MUSK DROPS 'TWITTER FILES PART 3' BOMBSHELL

    • ANOTHER BIG REVELATION BY ELON MUSK
    • PART 3 REVEALS ‘THE REMOVAL OF DONALD TRUMP’
    • DETAILS TRUMP’S BAN AFTER JANUARY 6 CAPITOL RIOT
    • MUSK SHARES MATTHEW COLIN TAIBBI’S TWEETS
    • ‘TWITTER’S INTERNAL STANDARDS ERODED’
    • ‘STANDARDS ERODED IN THE MONTHS LEADING TO JAN 6’
    • ‘TWITTER’S EXECs VIOLATED THEIR OWN POLICIES’

