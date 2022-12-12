Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 12 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 12 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 12th December 2022
By News18/ Updated: December 12, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 12 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • December 12, 2022 07:05 (IST)

    MAHA BUS - RAIGAD: BUS CARRYING 48 STUDENTS OVERTURNS

    • TWO STUDENTS KILLED, SEVERAL OTHERS INJURED
  • December 12, 2022 06:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB POLICE STN ATTACK - NEWS18 EXCL ON PUNJAB POLICE STN ATTACK CASE

    • TOP INTELLIGENCE SOURCES ON RINDA-LANDA NEXUS
    • JAIL INMATE CONFIRMS TALKING TO SATTA:SOURCE
    • TARN TARAN ‘RINDA-LANDA’ NEXUS EXPOSED
    • POLICE QUESTION 1 ACCUSED IN GOINDWAL JAIL: SOURCE
    • ACCUSED CONFIRMS TALKING TO SATVEER SATTA: SOURCE
    • ‘ACCUSED SPOKE TO SATTA BEFORE & AFTER ATTACK’
    • ‘SATTA WAS APPARENTLY HAPPY AFTER THE ATTACK’
    • SATVEER SATTA LIKELY IN SPAIN: TOP SOURCES
  • December 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    TARN TARAN - TARN TARAN RPG ATTACK: F.I.R COPY ACCESSED

    • FIR REGISTERED UNDER SEC 307 IPC, 18 OF UAPA
    • F.I.R REGISTERED UNDER EXPLOSIVES SUBSTANCE ACT
  • December 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    TARAN TARAN ATTACK - DGP PUNJAB: FIR FILED UNDER UAPA

    • NOT RULING OUT CROSS BORDER ATTACK: DGP PUNJAB
  • December 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI INAUGURATES MOPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT,GOA

    • PM: INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WILL BOOST TOURISM IN GOA
    • PM MODI: WORLD WANTS TO KNOW OUR COUNTRY
    • WORLD’S VIEW OF INDIA HAS CHANGED MUCH: PM MODI
    • INDIA’S TOURIST SECTOR HAS DEVELOPED: PM MODI
    • PM MODI: WORKING TOWARDS GOA’S CONNECTIVITY
  • December 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MANISH TIWARI - MANISH TEWARI MOVES ADJOURNMENT MOTION

    • ‘VP SHOULDN’T HAVE MADE STATEMENT FROM THE CHAIR’
  • December 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MANISH TEWARI - MANISH TEWARI EXCL ON NEWS18 ON COLLEGIUM ROW

    • NJAC JUDGEMENT IS THE LAW OF THE LAND: TEWARI
    • MANISH TEWARI TAKES A JIBE AT V-P DHANKHAR
  • December 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    LIQUORGATE SCAM - CBI TEAM ARRIVES AT BRS LEADER K KAVITHA'S HOUSE

    • K KAVITHA TO BE QUIZZED IN LIQUOR POLICY CASE
  • December 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GUJARAT - INSIDE SCOOP OF BJP 2.0 IN GUJARAT

    • INSIDE TRACK OF NEW GUJARAT CABINET
    • ‘HRISHIKESH PATEL,ALPESH THAKOR TO GET BERTH’
    • ‘JITU VAGHANI, HARSH SANGHVI TO BE RETAINED’
    • ‘RIVABA JADEJA LIKELY TO GET BERTH IN NEW CABINET’
  • December 12, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BUS - MAHARASHTRA: BUS CARRYING 48 STUDENTS OVERTURNS

    • BUS ACCIDENT AT RAIGAD DISTRICT IN MAHARASHTRA
    • MANY INJURED, SOME IN CRITICAL CONDITION
    • INJURED STUDENTS RUSHED TO HOSPITAL, 2 DEAD

Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News here