Breaking News Live Updates - 15 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 15th December 2021
By News18/ Updated: December 15, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

  • December 15, 2021 07:10 (IST)

    KASHMIR - ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY IN PULWAMA, J&K

    • PULWAMA: ONE TERRORIST KILLED IN ENCOUNTER
  • December 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SC MISHRA - NOTHING HAS CHANGED AFTER DALIT CM IN PUNJAB: BSP

    • ONLY AKALIS & BSP WORKING FOR DALITS: SC MISHRA
  • December 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - ENERGY OF KASHI IS ETERNAL: PM MODI

    • ROADMAP FOR INDIA’S VIKAS FROM VARANASI: PM
    • VIKAS FROM VISHWANATH TEMPLE TO GANGA GHATS: PM
    • VARANASI GIVING NEW DIRECTION TO INDIA: PM
    • ‘KASHI HAS SHOWN CHANGE POSSIBLE IF INTENT THERE’
    • NEW PILLARS OF FAITH AND VIKAS ACROSS INDIA: PM
    • ‘INDIA MOVING FORWARD WITH SABKA PRAYAS MANTRA’
    • LOCAL PRODUCTS GOING GLOBAL: PM MODI
  • December 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    OPPN - SONIA GANDHI HOLDS OPPOSITION MEET

    • SONIA HOLDS OPPN MEET, NO INVITE TO TMC
  • December 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    OMICRON - MAHARASHTRA REPORTS 8 MORE OMICRON CASES

    • MAHA’S TOTAL OMICRON TALLY STANDS AT 28
    • INDIA’S TOTAL OMICRON TALLY CROSSES 50

