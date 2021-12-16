Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 16 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 16th December 2021
By News18/ Updated: December 16, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • December 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    VIRAT KOHLI - VIRAT KOHLI DROPS CAPTAINCY BOMB

    • TAKEAWAY #1: REJECTS REPORT OF SEEKING A BREAK
    • TAKEAWAY #2: HINTS AT DISPLEASURE OVER SAGA
    • TAKEAWAY #3:HINTS LACK OF COMMUNICATION FROM BCCI
    • TAKEAWAY #4: PUTS GANGULY ON THE SPOT
    • TAKEAWAY #5: CONTRADICTS GANGULY’S STATEMENT
  • December 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SIDHU - PICTURE LOADED WITH POSSIBILITIES: SIDHU

    • SIDHU TWEETS PICTURE WITH HARBHAJAN SINGH
    • INDUCTION OF EX-SPINNER INTO CONG SOON?
    • POSSIBILITY OF HARBHAJAN JOINING CONG SOON?
  • December 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - ENERGY OF KASHI IS ETERNAL: PM MODI

    • ROADMAP FOR INDIA’S VIKAS FROM VARANASI: PM
    • VIKAS FROM VISHWANATH TEMPLE TO GANGA GHATS: PM
    • VARANASI GIVING NEW DIRECTION TO INDIA: PM
    • ‘KASHI HAS SHOWN CHANGE POSSIBLE IF INTENT THERE’
    • NEW PILLARS OF FAITH AND VIKAS ACROSS INDIA: PM
    • ‘INDIA MOVING FORWARD WITH SABKA PRAYAS MANTRA’
    • LOCAL PRODUCTS GOING GLOBAL: PM MODI
  • December 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    OMICRON - KERALA REPORTS 4 MORE OMICRON VARIANT CASES

    • 2 OF THEM ARE CONTACTS OF 1ST OMICRON CASE
    • 1 PERSON CAME FROM CONGO: HEALTH MINISTER
    • FOURTH PERSON RETURNED FROM UK: HEALTH MINISTER
  • December 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    FUEL FOR INDIA 2021 - FUELLING THE FUTURE OF RETAIL

    • JIOMART-WHATSAPP INTEGRATION
    • AKASH: SHOPPERS CAN SHOP SEAMLESSLY ON WHATSAPP
    • DIGITAL FIRST BY JIOMART: ISHA AMBANI
    • JIOMART IS ADDING VALUE: MARNE LEVINE
    • JIOMART WHATSAPP SHOPPING SIMPLE: AKASH AMBANI
    • DIVING INTO THE METAVERSE, FUEL FOR INDIA
    • ‘DIGITAL SHOPPING NOW EXTENSION OF MESSAGING’
    • ‘PANDEMIC MADE KIRANA SHOPS CONVERT TO DIGITAL’
  • December 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    FUEL FOR INDIA - ISHA & AKASH AMBANI IN TALKS WITH MARNE LEVINE

    • December 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      ANAND - CNN-NEWS18 UNEARTHS MEGA GLOBAL TERROR AXIS

      • EXPOSED TONIGHT: TABLIGHI GLOBAL TERROR TENTACLES
      • EXPOSED:TABLIGHI JAMAAT’S TERROR PACT WITH ISIS
      • EXPOSED:TABLIGHI JAMAAT’S NEXUS ACROSS 200 NATIONS
      • EXPOSED:TABLIGHI JAMAAT’S CONNECTIONS WITH PAK ISI

