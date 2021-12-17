Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 17 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 17th December 2021
By News18/ Updated: December 17, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • December 17, 2021 06:35 (IST)

    COVID - DELHI RECORDS 85 NEW CASES, HIGHEST SINCE AUG

    • ZYDUS’S 1ST DNA JAB TO COME BY NEXT WEEK: SOURCE
  • December 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    TELANGANA - TELANGANA REPORTS 4 NEW OMICRON CASES

    • ALL ARE INTERNATIONAL TRAVELLERS
    • 3 TRAVELLERS RETURNED FROM KENYA
  • December 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - MAJOR STEPS TAKEN TO INCREASE KISAN INCOME: PM

    • LOT SPENT ON CHEMICAL FERTILISER IMPORT: PM
    • THESE SPENDS AFFECT INCOME OF FARMERS: PM
    • ‘NEED TO MAKE A SHIFT TO ORGANIC FARMING METHODS’
    • PM: HAVE TO MOVE FROM CHEMISTRY TO NATURAL LAB
    • WE NEED TO INCREASE OUR PRODUCTION CAPACITY: PM
    • COW DUNG GOOD ALTERNATIVE TO CHEMICAL FERTILIZER:PM
    • IMPORTANT TO GO BACK TO BASICS IN AGRI SECTOR: PM
    • WE NEED TO FOCUS ON ‘NATURAL’: PM MODI
    • NATURAL FARMING HAS ITS ROOTS IN ANCIENT INDIA:PM
    • FERTILISERS UNNECESSARY BURDEN ON FARMERS:PM MODI
    • A FARMER WHO WORKS HARD WILL PROSPER: PM MODI
    • TRANSITION FROM LAB TO LAND OUR FOCUS: PM MODI
    • PM:NATURAL FARMING A BIG EXERCISE IN GUJ, HIMACHAL
    • NEED TO MAKE NATURAL FARMING A REVOLUTION: PM
    • INDIA SHOULD LEAD WORLD FOOD SECURITY MISSION: PM
    • AATMANIRBHAR KISAN FOR AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT: PM
  • December 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    OMICRON - KARNATAKA REPORTS 5 MORE OMICRON VARIANT CASES

    • December 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      JACQUELINE - CHARGESHEET AGAINST CONMAN SUKESH ACCESSED

      • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES ED CHARGESHEET
      • ED DETAILS SUKESH- JACQUELINE SAGA
      • THE ‘QUESTIONS’ & ‘ANSWERS’ REVEALED
      • JACQUELINE AND SUKESH’S VERSIONS ACCESSED
    • December 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      CAPTAIN AMARINDER - TOMORROW: CAPTAIN AND SHEKHAWAT MEETING

      • TOMORROW: BJP AND CAPTAIN ALLIANCE TALKS
      • TOMORROW: BJP AND CAPTAIN SEAT-SHARING TALKS
      • UNION MIN SHEKHAWAT IS BJP’S PUNJAB IN-CHARGE
    • December 17, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      AKHILESH - AKHILESH TWEETS PICTURE WITH UNCLE SHIVPAL

      • AKHILESH CONFIRMS ALLIANCE WITH SHIVPAL

    Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.