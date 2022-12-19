Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 19 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 19 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 19th December 2022
By News18/ Updated: December 19, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 19 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • December 19, 2022 08:00 (IST)

    NAROTTAM MISHRA - M.P HM REACTS TO CONTENT TAUGHT IN MP MADRASA

    • NAROTTAM:WILL SCRUTINISE OBJECTIONABLE CONTENT
    • CONG REACTS TO HM’S REACTION ON MADRASA
  • December 19, 2022 07:20 (IST)

    ASSAM - ASSAM GOVT CRACKS DOWN ON ILLEGAL ENCROACHMENT

    • CNN-NEWS18 REPORTS LIVE FROM THE SPOT
  • December 19, 2022 06:55 (IST)

    TTP PAK ATTACK - CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE ON TTP, PAK SKIRMISH

    • TELEPHONES DISCONNECTED IN CANTONMENT AREA
    • CTD HEADQUARTERS UNDER ATTACK BY TTP: SOURCES
    • HOSTAGE AND CASUALTIES REPORTED IN CTD ATTACK
    • 15 PAK OFFICIALS TAKEN HOSTAGE BY TTP: SOURCES
    • TTP WARNS CITIZENS TO FOLLOW SHARIAH
  • December 19, 2022 06:45 (IST)

    FRANCE RIOTS - RIOTS ERUPT IN FRANCE OVER DEFEAT IN FIFA WC

    • FIFA WC: RIOTS IN FRANCE ON NATIONAL TEAM’S DEFEAT
  • December 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAHUL GANDHI - ASSAM CM SLAMS RAHUL OVER REMARKS ON CHINA

    • RAHUL GANDHI CROSSED ALL BOUNDARIES: CM HIMANTA
    • HOW CAN ANYONE HATE INDIA & INDIAN ARMY: CM HIMANTA
  • December 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI ADDRESSES RALLY IN TRIPURA

    • PM LAUDS TRIPURA’S SUCCESS IN ‘SWACCHTA’
    • WORKING ON DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN TRIPURA: PM
    • PEOPLE THRONGED TO GIVE ME BLESSINGS: PM MODI
    • PM MODI HITS OUT AT PREVIOUS GOVTs IN TRIPURA
    • PM: DOUBLE ENGINE GOVT WORKING AT ROCKET SPEED
    • BIG CONNECTIVITY BOOST IN TRIPURA: PM MODI
    • FREE RATION TO POOR UNDER BJP GOVERNMENT: PM
    • PREVIOUS GOVTs FILLED THEIR COFFERS: PM MODI
    • PREVIOUS GOVTs DEPRIVED TRIPURA OF DEVELOPMENT:PM
    • OPPN CAN ONLY SPREAD NEGATIVITY: PM MODI
    • TRIPURA MOVING TOWARDS DEVELOPMENT: PM MODI
  • December 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI'S MEGA INFRA PUSH IN NORTH EAST

    • December 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      INDIA-CHINA CLASH - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS 18 ON IAF DRILL EXERCISE AT LAC

      • ‘IAF’S DRILL EXERCISE ALONG N-E AREAS UNDERWAY’
      • IAF EXERCISE TO CONTINUE TILL 5:30 PM TODAY:SOURCE
    • December 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      FIFA WC 2022 - MAGNIFICENT VICTORY FOR ARGENTINA IN QATAR

      • FIFA WC 2022: LIONEL MESSI STEALS THE SHOW
      • MESSI STARS AS ARGENTINA WINS AGAINST FRANCE
      • ARGENTINA WINS NAIL BITING MATCH
      • ARGENTINA DEFEATS FRANCE IN FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News here