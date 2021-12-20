Breaking News Live Updates - 20 December 2021: 4 New Omicron Cases in Delhi Take Tally in UT to 28

2 days ago / 20 December 2021
KEJRIWAL - MEETING WITH L-G HELD ON OMICRON: DELHI CM
- URGE CENTRE TO ALLOW BOOSTER DOSE: KEJRIWAL
- 'HAVE ENOUGH INFRA IN DELHI FOR BOOSTERS'
- GENOME TEST FOR ALL COVID POSITIVE CASES: KEJRIWAL
- ARVIND KEJRIWAL URGES CENTRE FOR BOOSTER DOSE
2 days ago / 20 December 2021
SENSEX - SENSEX DOWN BY 1600 POINTS, NIFTY 500 POINTS
2 days ago / 20 December 2021
GOA - GOA CONGRESS WORKING PRESIDENT & MLA RESIGNS
2 days ago / 20 December 2021
PARL - OPPOSITION CREATES RUCKUS IN LOK SABHA
- WE WANT DISCUSSION ON LADAKH: RAHUL GANDHI
- WANT SUSPENSION OF OPPN MPs TO BE WITHDRAWN:RAHUL
- WE WANT DISCUSSION ON LAKHIMPUR: RAHUL GANDHI
2 days ago / 20 December 2021
OMICRON - FOUR NEW CASES OF OMICRON IN KERALA
- OMICRON TALLY IN KERALA STANDS AT 15
- KERALA: 2 RETURNED FROM UNITED KINGDOM
2 days ago / 20 December 2021
PUNJAB - PUNJAB: ALERT FOR ALL RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS
- 'PAK ISI HAND-IN-GLOVE WITH GRANTHI AMARJIT'
- 'AMARJIT IN CLOSE TOUCH WITH RADICAL LEADERS'
- SOURCE:AMARJIT TAKES SIKH 'JATHAS' TO PAK GURDWARAS
2 days ago / 20 December 2021
RSS - RSS CHIEF PAYS COURTESY CALL TO THE DALAI LAMA
- RSS CHIEF MEETS THE DALAI LAMA
2 days ago / 20 December 2021
Yellow Alert in Delhi as Mercury Dips Below 4 Degrees
Temperature dipped below four degrees Celsius in Delhi on Monday as the national capital and its nearby regions shiver under a cold wave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that though Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded a temperature of 4.4 degrees on Monday morning, it plunged to 5.8 degrees at Palam and 3.1 degrees at Lodhi Road. The minimum temperature recorded at 8:30am was 3.2°C.
2 days ago / 20 December 2021
COVID - 2 NEW OMICRON CASES REPORTED IN DELHI
- CRICKET SA DECIDES TO KEEP SPECTATORS OUT
- CSA-BCCI MAKE JOINT CALL TO 'AVOID ANY BREACHES'
2 days ago / 20 December 2021
PARL - OPPOSITION SLOGANEERING IN LOK SABHA
- RAJYA SABHA ADJOURNED TILL 2 PM
2 days ago / 20 December 2021
AISHWARYA RAI - ED SUMMONS ACTOR AISHWARYA RAI
- ED TO QUIZ AISHWARYA OVER PANAMA PAPER LEAK CASE
- AISHWARYA WAS SUMMONED BY ED ON PANAMA PAPER CASE
2 days ago / 20 December 2021
KERALA - 2 HELD IN CONNECTION WITH MURDER OF SDPI LEADER
2 days ago / 20 December 2021
RAJ KUNDRA - RAJ KUNDRA ISSUES STATEMENT
- KUNDRA: NOT INVOLVED IN PRODUCTION OF PORNOGRAPHY
- THE WHOLE EPISODE WAS A WITCH HUNT: KUNDRA
2 days ago / 20 December 2021
PARL - ATTEMPT TO BREAK OPPN UNITY: KHARGE
- HEALTH MIN: 137 CRORE DOSES ADMINISTERED SO FAR
- PREPARED TO TACKLE OMICRON: HEALTH MINISTER
- 161 OMICRON CASES IN INDIA: HEALTH MINISTER
- VACCINES FOR KIDS SOON: HEALTH MINISTER
- WE ARE MONITORING SITUATION:HEALTH MINISTER
- 58% POPULATION FULLY VACCINATED: HEALTH MIN
- 88% POPULATION GIVEN 1ST DOSE: HEALTH MINISTER
2 days ago / 20 December 2021
KERALA - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES EXCLUSIVE CCTV VISUALS
- ALAPPUZHA MURDER CASE: 2 ARRESTED
2 days ago / 20 December 2021
OMICRON - 5 NEW OMICRON CASES REPORTED IN KARNATAKA
- OMICRON SCARE: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM CALLED OFF
Read more
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.
Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.
All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.