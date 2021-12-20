Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 20 December 2021: 4 New Omicron Cases in Delhi Take Tally in UT to 28

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 20 December 2021: 4 New Omicron Cases in Delhi Take Tally in UT to 28

For 20th December 2021
By News18/ Updated: December 20, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • December 20, 2021 19:45 (IST)

    COVID - NO SPECTATORS ALLOWED FOR INDIA-SA TEST SERIES

    • December 20, 2021 19:15 (IST)

      AISHWARYA - AISHWARYA RAI LEAVES ED OFFICE

      • AISHWARYA RAI QUESTIONED FOR MORE THAN 4 HOURS
      • AISHWARYA QUIZZED IN RELATION TO PANAMA PAPERS
    • December 20, 2021 18:50 (IST)

      THAROOR - SHASHI THAROOR SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

      • LINKING AADHAAR-VOTER IS THREAT TO PRIVACY:THAROOR
      • AADHAAR IS NOT A PROOF FOR CITIZENSHIP: THAROOR
      • ‘THERE COULD BE MISUSE OF CITIZEN’S PERSONAL DATA’
    • December 20, 2021 18:15 (IST)

      J&K - J&K L-G ON POWER DEVELOPMENT DEPT STRIKE

      • ‘WE’VE PAID ALL SALARIES & NO AMOUNT IS PENDING’
      • WE WILL RESTORE 100% POWER TILL TOMORROW: L-G
      • POWER REFORMS ARE TO BE DONE: J&K L-G SINHA
    • December 20, 2021 17:40 (IST)

      OMICRON - DAVOS PUT OFF AFTER OMICRON OUTBREAK

      • OMICRON SCARE: DAVOS CALLED OFF
    • December 20, 2021 17:35 (IST)

      MAURYA - U.P DEPUTY CM SLAMS AKHILESH YADAV

      • ‘AKHILESH WORKING TO PROTECT CORRUPTED PEOPLE’
    • December 20, 2021 17:10 (IST)

      PM - PM INTERACTS WITH CEOs OF LEADING COMPANIES

      • ‘CALL TO FOLLOW UP ON OUR TALKS DURING HIS VISIT’
      • DISCUSSED RECENT INT’L DEVELOPMENTS: PM MODI
      • PM: WE AGREED TO ENHANCE INDIA-RUSSIA TIES FURTHER
    • December 20, 2021 16:55 (IST)

      NOIDA - NOIDA LAND CASE: SCAM WORTH MORE THAN 50K CR

      • REPORT CLAIMS 50K CR LOOT BETWEEN 2005 & 2018
      • BUILDERS DEFAULTED ON DUES DURING MAYA, SP RULE
      • ‘PREVIOUS GOVTs FAILED TO ACT AGAINST DEFAULTERS’
    • December 20, 2021 16:35 (IST)

      MODERNA - MODERNA SAYS, ITS BOOSTER OFFERS COVER FROM OMICRON

      • BOOSTER EFFECTIVE AGAINST OMICRON VARIANT: MODERNA
    • December 20, 2021 16:15 (IST)

      FISHERMEN - RAMESHWARAM FISHERMEN ANNOUNCES HUNGER STRIKE

      • STRIKE AGAINST ARREST OF 55 FISHERMEN BY SL NAVY
      • WILL BLOCK TRAINS FROM JAN 1, WARNS TN FISHERMEN
    • December 20, 2021 15:45 (IST)

      KOLKATA - KOLKATA: BJP PROTESTORS CLASH WITH POLICE

      • SCUFFLE BETWEEN KOLKATA POLICE & BJP WORKERS
      • NO PERMISSION GIVEN FOR RALLY: KOLKATA POLICE
      • KOLKATA: BJP WORKERS RAISING SLOGANS
    • December 20, 2021 15:05 (IST)

      PARL - LAW MINISTER: THIS WILL STOP BOGUS VOTING

      • ‘LINKING AADHAAR WITH VOTER ID NOT COMPULSORY’
    • December 20, 2021 14:45 (IST)

      DELIMITATION - OMAR ON DELIMITATION PANEL'S RECOMMENDATION

      • ‘RECOMMENDATION BY PANEL UNACCEPTABLE’
      • ONLY 1 SEAT TO KASHMIR IS NOT JUSTIFIED: OMAR
    • December 20, 2021 14:15 (IST)

      AISHWARYA RAI - NOW: AISHWARYA RAI REACHES ED OFFICE

      • December 20, 2021 13:50 (IST)

        DELIMITATION - PANEL PROPOSES 6 ADDL SEATS FOR JAMMU REGION

        • ‘RECOMMENDATION BY PANEL UNACCEPTABLE’
        • ONLY 1 SEAT TO KASHMIR IS NOT JUSTIFIED: OMAR
      • December 20, 2021 13:35 (IST)

        PARL - PIYUSH GOYAL BRIEFS MEDIA ON GOVT'S MEETING

        • December 20, 2021 13:25 (IST)

          J&K - J&K DELIMITATION MEETING CONCLUDES

          
          
          
        • December 20, 2021 13:05 (IST)

          KEJRIWAL - MEETING WITH L-G HELD ON OMICRON: DELHI CM

          • URGE CENTRE TO ALLOW BOOSTER DOSE: KEJRIWAL
          • ‘HAVE ENOUGH INFRA IN DELHI FOR BOOSTERS’
          • GENOME TEST FOR ALL COVID POSITIVE CASES: KEJRIWAL
          • ARVIND KEJRIWAL URGES CENTRE FOR BOOSTER DOSE
        • December 20, 2021 13:05 (IST)

          COVID - OMICRON TALLY IN DELHI RISES TO 28

          • 4 NEW OMICRON CASES REPORTED IN DELHI

