Breaking News Live Updates - 21 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 21st December 2021
By News18/ Updated: December 21, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

  • December 21, 2021 07:55 (IST)

    SUKESH - CNN-NEWS18 DECODES SUKESH'S SCAM

    • EXCLUSIVE CHARGESHEET DETAILS ACCESSED
    • HOW RS 200 CR WAS DELIVERED: EXCLUSIVE
    • CASH DELIVERED BY SUKESH AIDE ADITI SINGH
    • CASH DELIVERED AT 4 DELHI LOCATIONS
    • CASH DELIVERY MORE THAN 30 TIMES AT 4 LOCATIONS
    • DEEPAK RAMNANI & BROTHER COLLECTED CASH
    • DEEPAK RAMNANI GOT 2-2.5L FOR EVERY COLLECTION
    • LOCATION #1: HOUSE OF JEWELER IN GREEN PARK
    • LOCATION #2: CAR PARKING IN TILAK MARG
    • LOCATION #3: NEAR NAVYUG SCHOOL, JOR BAGH
  • December 21, 2021 07:25 (IST)

    OMICRON - '9 OF 10 OMICRON ICU SA PATIENTS UNJABBED'

    • DR COETZEE WHO FIRST DETECTED OMICRON IN SA
  • December 21, 2021 07:20 (IST)

    NISHAD RESERVATION - YOGI GOVERNMENT'S 'NISHAD RESERVATION' PUSH

    • December 21, 2021 06:30 (IST)

      OMICRON - OMICRON IS MOST COMMON VARIANT IN U.S: CDC

      • U.S REPORTS FIRST OMICRON DEATH IN TEXAS
    • December 21, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PUNJAB - 'PAKISTAN STOKING DIVISIONS AMONG SIKHS'

      • ‘PAK ISI HAND-IN-GLOVE WITH GRANTHI AMARJIT’
      • ‘AMARJIT IN CLOSE TOUCH WITH RADICAL LEADERS’
      • SOURCE:AMARJIT TAKES SIKH ‘JATHAS’ TO PAK GURDWARAS
    • December 21, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PM - SPOKE TO MY FRIEND, RUSSIAN PREZ PUTIN: PM

      • ‘CALL TO FOLLOW UP ON OUR TALKS DURING HIS VISIT’
      • DISCUSSED RECENT INT’L DEVELOPMENTS: PM MODI
      • PM: WE AGREED TO ENHANCE INDIA-RUSSIA TIES FURTHER
    • December 21, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      KOLKATA - KOLKATA: BJP PROTESTORS CLASH WITH POLICE

      • SCUFFLE BETWEEN KOLKATA POLICE & BJP WORKERS
      • NO PERMISSION GIVEN FOR RALLY: KOLKATA POLICE
      • KOLKATA: BJP WORKERS RAISING SLOGANS
    • December 21, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - NO SPECTATORS ALLOWED FOR INDIA-SA TEST SERIES

