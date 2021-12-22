Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 22 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 22nd December 2021
By News18/ Updated: December 22, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 22 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • December 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - CAPTAIN AMARINDER BACKS AKALI LEADER

    • FIR AGAINST MAJITHIA WRONG: CAPTAIN AMARINDER
    • CAPT QUESTIONS PROVISION OF FIR AGAINST MAJITHIA
  • December 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PRIYANKA - 'NOT JUST PHONE TAPPING, INSTA A/Cs HACKED'

    • PRIYANKA GANDHI LASHES OUT AT BJP
    • CHILDREN INSTA ACCOUNTS HACKED: PRIYANKA GANDHI
  • December 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM - SPOKE TO MY FRIEND, RUSSIAN PREZ PUTIN: PM

    • ‘CALL TO FOLLOW UP ON OUR TALKS DURING HIS VISIT’
    • DISCUSSED RECENT INT’L DEVELOPMENTS: PM MODI
    • PM: WE AGREED TO ENHANCE INDIA-RUSSIA TIES FURTHER
  • December 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    OMICRON - 11 NEW OMICRON CASES REPORTED IN MAHARASHTRA

    • December 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      KOLKATA - TMC TO ELECT KOLKATA MAYOR ON DECEMBER 23

      • December 22, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        J&K - JAMMU: FIRE ENGULFS THE TRIKUTA HILLS

        • FEARS OF YATRA BEING HIT IF FIRE SPREADS

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.