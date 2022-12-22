Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

By News18/ Updated: December 22, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • December 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI ADDRESSES RALLY IN TRIPURA

    • PM LAUDS TRIPURA’S SUCCESS IN ‘SWACCHTA’
    • WORKING ON DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN TRIPURA: PM
    • PEOPLE THRONGED TO GIVE ME BLESSINGS: PM MODI
    • PM MODI HITS OUT AT PREVIOUS GOVTs IN TRIPURA
    • PM: DOUBLE ENGINE GOVT WORKING AT ROCKET SPEED
    • BIG CONNECTIVITY BOOST IN TRIPURA: PM MODI
    • FREE RATION TO POOR UNDER BJP GOVERNMENT: PM
    • PREVIOUS GOVTs FILLED THEIR COFFERS: PM MODI
    • PREVIOUS GOVTs DEPRIVED TRIPURA OF DEVELOPMENT:PM
    • OPPN CAN ONLY SPREAD NEGATIVITY: PM MODI
    • TRIPURA MOVING TOWARDS DEVELOPMENT: PM MODI
  • December 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI'S MEGA INFRA PUSH IN NORTH EAST

    • December 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      HM SHAH - HM: WON'T ALLOW THOSE WHO WANT TO CHANGE DEMOGRAPHY

      • HM SHAH TARGETS RELIGIOUS CONVERSIONS IN PARLIAMENT
      • HM ALLUDES TO FORCED CONVERSIONS IN PARLIAMENT
      • WON’T ALLOW MISUSE OF FCRA FUNDS: HM SHAH
    • December 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - DELHI CM KEJRIWAL TO HOLD EMERGENCY MEET ON COVID

      • CM KEJRIWAL TO CHAIR MEET ON COVID TOMORROW
      • SISODIA, SENIOR OFFICIALS TO ATTEND MEET ON COVID
    • December 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - PAK TALIBAN TERRORISTS OVERPOWER PAK ARMY: EXCL

      • HOLDS PAK ARMY HOSTAGE FOR OVER 24 HOURS: EXCL
      • VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS OFFICIAL AT GUNPOINT:EXCL
      • ARMED GUNMEN BREAK FREE FROM CUSTODY: EXCL
      • EXCL: DEMAND TRANSFER OF PRISONERS TO N WAZIRIABAD
      • ‘TRANSFER PRISONERS OR ELSE’ THREAT GIVEN: EXCL
      • TALIBAN SHOWS THE MIRROR TO PAKISTAN ARMY: EXCL
    • December 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CHINA - CHINA CONTINUES TO 'DARE' INDIA AFTER TAWANG CLASH

      • CHINA BUILD SEALED ROAD ALONG LAC: EXCLUSIVE
      • SEALED ROAD LEADS TO 150 METRE OF LAC-RIDGE: EXCL

